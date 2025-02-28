Top40-Charts.com
Pop / Rock 28 February, 2025

Nelly Furtado Announces New Remixes Of "Say It Right" And "Maneater" Dropping Throughout March From Deborah De Luca, Rinzen, Adana Twins & Nala

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and producer Nelly Furtado will share new Remixes in celebration of Women's History Month. The remix series officially kicks off today with the release of "Say It Right (Deborah DeLuca Remix)" and culminates on March 28 with "Maneater (Nala Remix)," with two more remixes of "Say It Right" released in between. Reinventing and recharging two of her iconic smash singles, she notably recruited an elite cohort of global producers, Deborah De Luca, Rinzen, Adana Twins, and Nala.

Each respective Remix adds another dimension and perspective to the original. Italian DJ, producer, and Solamente Records label head Deborah De Luca infuses the track with a jolt of European techno energy, tailoring it to the club. Los Angeles producer and DJ Rinzen amplifies the song's energy and expands its scope with cinematic ambition. German producer and DJ duo Adana Twins stretch the soundscape of "Say It Right" with deep house textures and rhythms. Finally, Miami-born and Los Angeles-based artist, producer, DJ, and Mi Domina label owner Nala injects attitude and spirit into "Maneater."

Nelly Furtado Remix Release Timeline:
Nelly Furtado - "Say It Right" (Deborah de Luca Remix) - Available Now, February 28
Nelly Furtado - "Say It Right" (Rinzen Remix)- Available March 14
Nelly Furtado - "Say It Right" (Adana Twins Remix) - Available March 21
Nelly Furtado - "Maneater" (Nala Remix) - Available March 28

"Say It Right" notably appeared on Nelly's chart-topping 3x-Platinum-certified third full-length album, Loose, in 2006. It reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned a 4x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Female Vocal Performance." Speaking to its enduring impact, it has amassed over 757 million Spotify streams and counting. The music video has impressively surpassed north of 1 billion YouTube views. Inspiring retrospective critical acclaim, Stereogum graded it "9/10" and applauded how "On 'Say It Right,' it all comes together." The FADER spoke to her in-depth about the making of the album, going on to praise, "But Loose was hinged on her magic chemistry with producer Timbaland, and set them both up as even more versatile artists than fans had previously understood." Not to mention, Tame Impala delivered their own rendition of "Say It Right" for an Annie Mac session on BBC Radio 1. It remains an essential pop anthem.

"Maneater," the third single from Loose, written by Furtado, Jim Beanz, and its producers Timbaland, and Danja, bursts with the high-energy spirit of the 1980s, blending bold rock and synth-pop influences. Drawing inspiration from Hall & Oates song of the same name, the single quickly became one of Furtado's biggest hits. It soared to the top of the UK charts and landed in the top ten across much of Europe and Australia, and ignited dance floors across North America - where it claimed the number one spot on the Hot Dance Club Play chart, number sixteen on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the top twenty on Billboard's Pop 100. Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone stated that while not a Hall & Oates cover, the song "bumps hard enough to qualify as a sequel, and that's high praise indeed."

Last year, she unveiled a special Vinyl reissue of her debut, Whoa, Nelly! Get it HERE. Meanwhile, NME chatted with her extensively and proclaimed, "Home to the soaring folk-pop hit 'I'm Like A Bird' and trip-hop influenced banger 'Turn Off The Light,' it introduced Furtado as a febrile talent with a rare gift for blending genres."

With over 20 billion streams, 35 million albums sold worldwide, and multiple #1 hit singles, Nelly Furtado is an undisputed icon whose innovative songwriting shaped an era and transformed pop music. Her unique "Nelly sound" has earned her Grammy® and Latin Grammy® Awards, 10 JUNO Awards, Multi-Platinum certifications, and millions of fans around the world. Effortlessly maintaining her place at the forefront of culture, the multi-talented musician and songwriter has landed three #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, five within the top ten, has charted #1 on the US Latin Billboard chart, and has sold-out arenas around the world. Inspired by an "inner revolution," Nelly Furtado was drawn back in to the studio, prolifically creating some of her most personal and innovative music to date on her latest studio album '7'.






