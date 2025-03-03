Oscar Winners 2025: The Full List Of Winners From The 97th Academy Awards





"Anora" claimed the prestigious best picture award, with its director, Sean Baker, earning the title of best director.



In the major acting categories, Adrien Brody won best actor for his role in "The Brutalist", while Mikey Madison secured best actress for "Anora".



Zoë Saldaña was awarded best supporting actress for her performance in "Emilia Pérez", and Kieran Culkin received best supporting actor for "A Real Pain".



This year's ceremony also highlighted the resilience of Los Angeles, paying tribute to the city's strength following the devastating Southern California wildfires, which took at least 29 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards were broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC. For the first time, viewers could also stream the event live on Hulu.



The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, celebrated outstanding achievements in film.

Below is the complete list of the 97th Academy Awards winners:

Best Picture - Anora

Best

Best Actor - Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Best Actress - Mikey Madison - Anora

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress - Zoë Saldaña -

Best Original Screenplay - Sean Baker - Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay -

Best International Feature Film - I'm Still Here (Brazil)

Best Animated Feature Film - Flow

Best Documentary Feature - Echoes of the Invisible

Best Cinematography - Lol Crawley - The Brutalist

Best Film Editing - Sean Baker - Anora

Best Production Design - Nathan Crowley and Kathy

Best Costume Design - Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - The Substance

Best Visual Effects - Dune: Part Two

Best Sound - Dune: Part Two

Best Original Score - The Brutalist

Best Original Song - "Lift Us Up" from LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Hollywood's most glamorous night brought the stars together on Sunday to honor the finest achievements in cinema at the 2025 Oscars."Anora" claimed the prestigious best picture award, with its director, Sean Baker, earning the title of best director.In the major acting categories, Adrien Brody won best actor for his role in "The Brutalist", while Mikey Madison secured best actress for "Anora".Zoë Saldaña was awarded best supporting actress for her performance in "Emilia Pérez", and Kieran Culkin received best supporting actor for "A Real Pain".This year's ceremony also highlighted the resilience of Los Angeles, paying tribute to the city's strength following the devastating Southern California wildfires, which took at least 29 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards were broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC. For the first time, viewers could also stream the event live on Hulu.The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, celebrated outstanding achievements in film.Below is the complete list of the 97th Academy Awards winners:Best Picture - AnoraBest Director - Sean Baker - AnoraBest Actor - Adrien Brody - The BrutalistBest Actress - Mikey Madison - AnoraBest Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin - A Real PainBest Supporting Actress - Zoë Saldaña - Emilia PérezBest Original Screenplay - Sean Baker - AnoraBest Adapted Screenplay - James Mangold - A Complete UnknownBest International Feature Film - I'm Still Here (Brazil)Best Animated Feature Film - FlowBest Documentary Feature - Echoes of the InvisibleBest Cinematography - Lol Crawley - The BrutalistBest Film Editing - Sean Baker - AnoraBest Production Design - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas - WickedBest Costume Design - Paul Tazewell - WickedBest Makeup and Hairstyling - The SubstanceBest Visual Effects - Dune: Part TwoBest Sound - Dune: Part TwoBest Original Score - The BrutalistBest Original Song - "Lift Us Up" from Emilia Pérez



