03 March, 2025

Oscar Winners 2025: The Full List Of Winners From The 97th Academy Awards

Oscar Winners 2025: The Full List Of Winners From The 97th Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) Hollywood's most glamorous night brought the stars together on Sunday to honor the finest achievements in cinema at the 2025 Oscars.

"Anora" claimed the prestigious best picture award, with its director, Sean Baker, earning the title of best director.

In the major acting categories, Adrien Brody won best actor for his role in "The Brutalist", while Mikey Madison secured best actress for "Anora".

Zoë Saldaña was awarded best supporting actress for her performance in "Emilia Pérez", and Kieran Culkin received best supporting actor for "A Real Pain".

This year's ceremony also highlighted the resilience of Los Angeles, paying tribute to the city's strength following the devastating Southern California wildfires, which took at least 29 lives and destroyed thousands of homes.
Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards were broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC. For the first time, viewers could also stream the event live on Hulu.

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, celebrated outstanding achievements in film.
Below is the complete list of the 97th Academy Awards winners:
Best Picture - Anora
Best Director - Sean Baker - Anora
Best Actor - Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Best Actress - Mikey Madison - Anora
Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress - Zoë Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay - Sean Baker - Anora
Best Adapted Screenplay - James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
Best International Feature Film - I'm Still Here (Brazil)
Best Animated Feature Film - Flow
Best Documentary Feature - Echoes of the Invisible
Best Cinematography - Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Best Film Editing - Sean Baker - Anora
Best Production Design - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas - Wicked
Best Costume Design - Paul Tazewell - Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - The Substance
Best Visual Effects - Dune: Part Two
Best Sound - Dune: Part Two
Best Original Score - The Brutalist
Best Original Song - "Lift Us Up" from Emilia Pérez






