Alanis Morissette Announces New Las Vegas Residency
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alanis Morissette announced a new Las Vegas residency, Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with eight performances scheduled from October 15 through November 2, 2025.
Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following eight performances go on sale starting Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT:

October 2025: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25
November 2025: 1, 2

Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/AlanisVegas.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy Awards.
Morissette's 1995 album JAGGED LITTLE PILL was a tour de force that changed the sound of pop music around the world. It was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid activist and advocate, focusing on female empowerment as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wholeness.
In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered thought leaders, authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.
In 2019, JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was subsequently nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. In 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews; it was followed by a meditation album called The Storm Before The Calm in 2022. Following the pandemic, Alanis made a triumphant return to the road, with massive, sold out arena tours in America, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia.






