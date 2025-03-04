As Part Of This Ambitious Project, Hauser Has Unveiled His Own Cello-Powered Version Of An Iconic Brazilian Song





Brazil is now featured in this worldwide journey, with HAUSER presenting his own rendition of an iconic Brazilian song.



Brazilian music is recognized globally for its rhythm, passion, and influence across genres. From samba and bossa nova to MPB and beyond, the country's music has left a lasting mark on the world. HAUSER's interpretation aims to highlight this rich tradition, merging classical elements with the distinct energy and emotion found in Brazilian melodies.

"I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That's why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won't stop until I've played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let's see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!" - HAUSER



By blending classical and contemporary influences, HAUSER's performance offers a unique perspective on how music transcends cultures and connects people across borders.



"Music Unites the World" seeks to showcase the musical identity of each country while reinforcing the idea that music is a unifying force. The project is being shared across HAUSER's digital platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to engage with and celebrate these interpretations.



HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to bridge classical and contemporary music. With over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a global audience, his work continues to bring classical instrumentation to new audiences.

