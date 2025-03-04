Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04 March, 2025

Cynthia Erivo Releases New Single "Replay" Out Now

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Cynthia Erivo Releases New Single "Replay" Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY, Tony, and EMMY Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo shares her powerful new solo single "Replay" out now via Verve Records/Republic Records. She notably co-wrote the song with Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga), and it marks her first solo release since 2021.

The track is built off of Cynthia's peerless vocal harmonies, with multiple layers of her voice being combined into a sound that is as striking as it is singular. Cynthia immediately transfixes the listener with a vulnerable, yet vital vocal performance, as she opens up with a confession, "I'm a constant work in progress, and I can't keep fears at bay." Processing emotional turbulence aloud, her chantable chorus takes hold in a sweet cycle of irresistible repetition, "My mind is like a record, setup on auto-replay."

This is a big week for Erivo, as she's nominated in the category of "Best Actress" at the 2025 Academy Awards for her unanimously acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in last year's blockbuster Wicked. She will also be taking the Oscars' stage for a show stopping performance. The ceremony airs live this weekend from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA Sunday, March 2 on ABC.
"Replay" just heralds more music to come from Cynthia this year!

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author, and producer, as well as a SAG, Golden Globe, and 3x Academy Award® nominee.

Since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple," she has taken the world by storm.

Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda in Universal's record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. Part 1 of WICKED was released on November 22nd, 2024 with Part 2 releasing on November 21st, 2025. WICKED Part One opened at number one and has since become the highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim for the role, which has earned her Golden Globe, SAG, Critics' Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0049570 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045251846313477 secs