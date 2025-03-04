Cynthia Erivo Releases New Single "Replay" Out Now





Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY, Tony, and EMMY Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo shares her powerful new solo single " Replay " out now via Verve Records/Republic Records. She notably co-wrote the song with Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga), and it marks her first solo release since 2021.The track is built off of Cynthia's peerless vocal harmonies, with multiple layers of her voice being combined into a sound that is as striking as it is singular. Cynthia immediately transfixes the listener with a vulnerable, yet vital vocal performance, as she opens up with a confession, "I'm a constant work in progress, and I can't keep fears at bay." Processing emotional turbulence aloud, her chantable chorus takes hold in a sweet cycle of irresistible repetition, "My mind is like a record, setup on auto-replay."This is a big week for Erivo, as she's nominated in the category of "Best Actress" at the 2025 Academy Awards for her unanimously acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in last year's blockbuster Wicked. She will also be taking the Oscars' stage for a show stopping performance. The ceremony airs live this weekend from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA Sunday, March 2 on ABC. Replay " just heralds more music to come from Cynthia this year!Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author, and producer, as well as a SAG, Golden Globe, and 3x Academy Award® nominee.Since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple," she has taken the world by storm.Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda in Universal's record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical WICKED from director Jon M. Chu. Part 1 of WICKED was released on November 22nd, 2024 with Part 2 releasing on November 21st, 2025. WICKED Part One opened at number one and has since become the highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office based on a Broadway musical. Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim for the role, which has earned her Golden Globe, SAG, Critics' Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations.



