Grammy-Winning Artist Fridayy Releases Sophomore Album, 'Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not'

Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer, and creator Fridayy explores emotional and sonic extremes in his music. Delivering anthems of celebration and intense introspection with the same gusto, he effortlessly switches lanes between hip-hop, R&B, gospel, pop, and Haitian stylings. Encouraged by his late father, he not only picked up piano, guitar, drums, trumpet, and bass as a kid, but he also honed his chops as part of a church choir. Learning production, he quietly grinded by sharing music online and building an audience as a teen. All of this experience prepared him for a major moment in 2022 when he appeared on DJ Khaled's blockbuster " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter and producer Fridayy released his highly anticipated sophomore album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. Additionally, Fridayy will reveal the music video for the focus track, "Proud Of Me," featuring fellow Philadelphia native Meek Mill. The album is now available on all digital streaming platforms via Def Jam Recordings.The project is an extension of Fridayy's genre-bending sounds and features tracks from powerhouse artists across R&B, Hip-Hop, Afrobeats, and Kompa including Chris Brown, Kehlani, Wale, Meek Mill, Teni, Llona and French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé.This dual-side album offers a glimpse into Fridayy's life, taking a therapeutic approach to narrating the highs and lows of his journey—coinciding with the title. He initially teased Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not with fan favourites such as "Baddest In The Room" and "Back To You," gathering millions of streams. Fridayy shared his sentiment about the album stating, "There's no lane I can't touch at a high level. I'll give you a life record, an uplifting record, a R&B love song, a rap song, or a pop song. I feel like I can do anything, and I just want this project to reach as many ears as possible."Tracks like " Saving My Love " are reminiscent of Fridayy's R&B roots and the romantic lyrical style his fans are drawn to. The song, which features GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Kehlani, marks an exciting first for Fridayy: "I've never had a female on a record, and I was waiting for the right person. I knew Kehlani would bring this swaggy approach. Our voices sound great together." Tracks such as "Proud Of Me" and "February '23" take a more vulnerable approach, showcasing Fridayy's duality and giving fans something to listen to and connect to through all phases of their lives.Fridayy's position in the industry has been solidified by his catalog of collaborations and commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering exceptional music that resonates with audiences across musical genres. Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not marks another success in Fridayy's heavy-hitting discography as he continues his journey to global stardom and prepares to tour North America and Europe later this year.Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not is available now on all streaming platforms.SOME DAYS I'M GOOD, SOME DAYS I'M NOT TRACKLISTING:Side 1:IntoSun Comes DownWait For Me featuring. TeniNever Leave YouShotgun featuring. WaleSaving My Love featuring. KehlaniBack To YouThat VibeBezwen Ou featuring. Joé Dwèt FiléOne Call Away featuring. Chris BrownBaddest In The RoomSide 2:Proud Of Me featuring. Meek MillMake It HomeDesertLook To You featuring. LlonaCome HomeLove AgainFebruary '23Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm NotWithout YouBetter DaysThree-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer, and creator Fridayy explores emotional and sonic extremes in his music. Delivering anthems of celebration and intense introspection with the same gusto, he effortlessly switches lanes between hip-hop, R&B, gospel, pop, and Haitian stylings. Encouraged by his late father, he not only picked up piano, guitar, drums, trumpet, and bass as a kid, but he also honed his chops as part of a church choir. Learning production, he quietly grinded by sharing music online and building an audience as a teen. All of this experience prepared him for a major moment in 2022 when he appeared on DJ Khaled's blockbuster " God Did " [feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, & Fridayy]. It cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, earned a Gold certification from the RIAA, and garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of "Song of the Year," "Best Rap Song," and "Best Rap Performance." He lent his voice to Lil Baby's Platinum-certified "Forever," which vaulted into the Top 10 of the Hot 100. Fridayy's Platinum-certified solo single "When It Comes To You" paved the way for his acclaimed 2023 self-titled debut, Fridayy. He emerged as the rare dynamo equally comfortable on a track with either Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake, and The Chainsmokers or Will Smith, Glorilla, and Chlöe. Not to mention, he expanded his discography as a producer and songwriter collaborating behind-the-scenes with everyone from Lil Baby and Chris Brown to Lil Tjay and Rod Wave. In 2025, he makes a passionate, personal, and powerful statement on his epic double LP, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not [Def Jam Recordings], which he helmed as the primary writer and producer as well.



