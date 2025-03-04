Gigi Perez Releases New Single "Chemistry" Out Now





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kicking off another creative chapter, platinum-certified Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and producer Gigi Perez unveils a new single entitled "Chemistry," out now via Island Records. It stands out as her first release of 2025 and paves the way for more music to come.On the track, glitchy echoes bleed into a softly strummed acoustic guitar and breathy vocals. Frenetic percussion picks up the pace as her voice teems with raw emotion. Gigi's evocative storytelling follows the clandestine cycle of a forbidden relationship as she assures, "Don't you know I'll never tell a soul about our secret life." A theatrical swing underlines the final crescendo, "Poor unfortunate soul. You got yourself involved with someone you really didn't know."Gigi continues to make headlines. Billboard touted her among its "10 LGBTQ+ Artists to Watch in 2025," going on to predict, "Perez is on the precipice of having an even bigger breakthrough in 2025." Earlier this month, she took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC for a stunning rendition of "Sailor Song." Of the latter, HOLLER. professed, "Gigi Perez's captivating performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon consolidates her position as one of the most exciting new voices in the folk-pop genre, with the sense of anticipation continuing to sky-rocket ahead of her sophomore album." Meanwhile, TikTok featured her in the inaugural episode of its new "Behind The Breakthrough" series. Atwood Magazine welcomed her for an extensive interview and raved, "Grief is the pen Gigi Perez holds, but she wields it with grace, determination, and excitement for all to see."Next up, Gigi will embark on an extensive global headline tour in 2025. It marks her biggest international run yet. After performing across Germany, The UK, France, The Netherlands, and Switzerland in April 2025, she returns to North America for a show at Irving Plaza in New York, NY on April 23, visits major markets throughout the country, and rounds out this jaunt at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on May 7.Last October, Gigi unveiled her buzzing single "Fable." The track has already gathered over 60 million Spotify streams and over 3 million YouTube views on the lyric video. In its wake, NME just sat down with the rising superstar songstress for a "Breakout" interview, championing her music.Earning further critical acclaim, Billboard touted the latest single among "Queer Jams of the Week," going on to profess, "On 'Fable,' the singer-songwriter examines her own grief and its impact on her spirituality, as her plaintive voice pierces through the gentle strums of her acoustic guitar." HOLLER. applauded, "Sonically, 'Fable' feels cut from the same cloth as 'Sailor Song', with Gigi Perez's distinctive vocals floating across an atmospheric and slightly melancholic acoustic guitar riff." HIVE raved, "'Fable' is quite straightforwardly Perez's best work. It is beautiful, horrifying, weighty."The buzzing singer-songwriter, a New York/New Jersey native raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, made her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Sailor Song." The single made its debut on the chart in August, where it has continued to climb for a total of 27 weeks and has generated over half 700 million streams. The song has also reached Top 10 on Spotify's US and Global charts. HOLLER. proclaimed, "As she launches into the infectious hook, the composition becomes more built-out, with the introduction of a more empathic guitar riff and an additional injection of energy and vehemence into Perez's delivery." Billboard hailed it as "a stirring, emotionally raw ballad."Back in 2021, Gigi introduced her career with "Sometimes (Backwood)." It resonated with audiences, amassing over 145 million Spotify streams to date. Balancing folk eloquence, alternative spirit, and subtle pop appeal, her lilting vocal delivery and delicate instrumentation instantly struck an even deeper chord on the 2023 EP, How to Catch a Falling Knife. Throughout 2024, she maintained her momentum with "Normalcy" and "Please Be Rude." During the Spring, she initially shared " Sailor Song " on TikTok where it caught fire, appearing in over 100,000 videos upon release. That success translated to streaming platforms, reeling in over 700 million Spotify streams. Plus, Billboard, HITS Daily Double, and more marveled at her breakthrough.Impressively now averaging over 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify, inciting tastemaker applause, and selling out shows, it's just the beginning for Gigi Perez.TOUR DATES4/7 Cologne, Germany Buergerhaus Stollwerck4/8 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso4/10 Paris, France Trabendo4/12 Zermatt, Switzerland Zermatt Unplugged4/15 Dublin, Ireland Academy Green Room4/17 London, UK Koko4/18 Glasgow, Scotland SWG3 Studio Warehouse4/23 New York, NY Irving Plaza4/26 Atlanta, GA Terminal West4/27 Charleston, SC High Water Festival4/29 Washington, D.C. The Atlantis5/1 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry5/5 San Francisco, CA The Independent5/7 Los Angeles, CA Fonda Theatre6/10 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*6/12 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena*6/18 Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium*6/20 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater*6/23 Boston, MA Fenway Park*7/20 Commerce City, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park*7/24 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*7/25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*8/7 South Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*8/12 Portland, OR Moda Center*8/14 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park*9/10 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium*9/16 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*9/17 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live*9/19 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium**Supporting Hozier Gigi Perez invites everyone behind the curtain. When you peel back the layers of her songs, her questions of faith, memories of loved ones gone-way-too-soon, visions of ecstasy, and premonitions of romance bubble up to the surface. All of these emotions feel familiar because they're delivered without filter in poetically blunt lyrics stitched into the fabric of her soft production and naked acoustic guitar. However, she doesn't tell anybody what to think or how to feel; she simply holds up a mirror. Her story has twisted and turned with the unpredictability of your favorite novel. After leaving Berklee College of Music mid-Pandemic, the platinum-certified Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and producer built an audience on TikTok and parlayed the excitement for her original material into a major label deal. 2021's "Sometimes (Backwood)" exploded to the tune of over 145 million Spotify streams, paving the way for shows alongside everyone from Coldplay to Noah Cyrus and setting the stage for her fan favorite How to Catch a Falling Knife EP [2023]. Leaving her label and expectations in the rearview, she took control of her destiny in 2024. Grabbing the reins tighter than ever, she taught herself how to record and produce on her own and made the most of her newfound freedom by issuing "Please Be Rude" independently. Gigi only further engaged listeners with "Normalcy" before taking flight with the breakout "Sailor Song."



