Jazz 05 March, 2025

Jazz Singer Anthony Caceres Pays Tribute To Frank Sinatra On May 1 At Dosey Doe - The Big Barn

Jazz Singer Anthony Caceres Pays Tribute To Frank Sinatra On May 1 At Dosey Doe - The Big Barn
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Anthony Caceres will be starring at a concert titled Songs of Sinatra. The special event takes place on Thursday May 1 from 8-10 PM at Dosey Doe - The Big Barn (25911 I-45 North, The Woodlands, TX 77380). The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

In his career, Frank Sinatra (1915-98) recorded over 1,200 songs, most of superior quality. One of the most popular and influential singers of the 20th century, Sinatra was equally skilled at giving his own special twist to swinging material and quietly emotional ballads. A quarter-century after his passing, he is still a household name.

The Caceres name is a magical one in Texas and in jazz history. Anthony's grandfather Emilio Caceres was a brilliant violinist who played both swing and Latin music, working with Harry James, Jack Teagarden and his own groups. Anthony's great uncle Ernie Caceres was a pioneering baritone-saxophone soloist and clarinetist who worked in his career with the original Glenn Miller Orchestra and Eddie Condon. In addition, the Caceres brothers recorded together and Emilio's son, (Anthony's father) played Tenor saxophone.

Anthony Caceres began his career as a bassist. After serving in the Navy for four years, he studied music at San Antonio Community College and the University of North Texas, and has since performed with many jazz all-stars including Rosanna Vitro, Sebastian Whittaker, the Pamela York Trio, trumpeter Marvin Stamm, trombonists Conrad Herwig, Carl Fontana and Bill Watrous, altoist Greg Abate, pianist Bill Mays, and drummer Jeff Hamilton. Along the way, he also developed into a warm singer who gives swing and honest feelings to all of the lyrics that he interprets.

Since touring with the Glenn Miller Orchestra during 2004-46, Caceres has led his own bands which play regularly in the Houston area. His recordings as both a singer and a bassist include Don't Call It Love, Crooner, A Very Special Christmas, and Something's Gotta Give and the soon to be released recording
Let's Take a Trip with drummer Joe Farnsworth, Guitarist Joestein Gulbrandsen and pianist Tamir Hendelman.

At Dosey Doe, Anthony Caceres will be performing some of the gems from Frank Sinatra's career. A warm and inventive jazz singer, on May 1 Caceres will be giving listeners a memorable look into the Songs of Sinatra.

For more information about this event, contact the Dosey Doe at 281-367-3774 and www.doseydoetickets.com/shows/3528. More information about Anthony Caceres can be found at www.anthonycaceres.com.






