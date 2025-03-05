Yasmin Williams To Tour With St. Paul And The Broken Bones And The Wood Brothers

Top40-Charts.com
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guitarist and composer Yasmin Williams, who continues her own headline tour later this month, will join St. Paul and the Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers as their special guest on six dates in the US Midwest in July. The shows start at Rock the Ruins in Indianapolis on July 10 and include stops in Cleveland, Interlochen, Fort Wayne, St. Louis, and Kansas City. General on-sale begins this Friday. See below for details on these and Williams' other upcoming concerts.

Williams's Nonesuch debut album, Acadia, was released to critical acclaim in October. Her most sonically expansive work to date, Acadia is nine original, mostly instrumental tracks written and produced by Williams, and features her on various guitars, banjo, calabash drum, tap shoes, and kora. She is joined by an eclectic cast of collaborators—including Immanuel Wilkins, Dom Flemons, Aoife O'Donovan, William Tyler, Darlingside, and others—creating a folk music that reflects the wide range of musical influences that have inspired her throughout her life.

Yasmin Williams recently stopped by the NPR offices in Washington, DC, to perform a Tiny Desk Concert of songs from Acadia and more. "Williams is a fingerstyle guitarist who taps, slaps and slides up and down the fretboard of her instrument with a commanding sense of scenery that flickers between the strings," says NPR's Lars Gotrich. "Storytellers build worlds; at the Tiny Desk, Williams invites us into hers." You can watch it here:

YASMIN WILLIAMS ON TOUR:
Mar 15 Forth Worth African American Roots Music Festival Fort Worth, TX
Mar 21 Swallow Hill Music Denver, CO
Mar 22 Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Mar 23 The Armory Fort Collins, CO
Mar 26 Treefort Music Fest Boise, ID
Apr 16 118 North Philadelphia, PA
May 4 Mountain Stage Morgantown, WV
Jun 4 Primavera Sound Barcelona, SPAIN
Jul 10 Rock the Ruins* Indianapolis, IN
Jul 11 MGM Northfield Park* Cleveland, OH
Jul 12 Interlochen Center for the Arts* Interlochen, MI
Jul 13 Sweetwater Performance Pavilion* Fort Wayne, IN
Jul 15 The Factory* Chesterfield, MO
Jul 16 Grinders KC* Kansas City, MO
* w/St. Paul and the Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers.






