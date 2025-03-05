Tamino Releases New Single "Willow," Final Preview Of Album Out March 21, 2025





5/25 - Bayraklı, TR - Izmir Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tamino shares the final preview of his forthcoming album, Every Dawn's a Mountain. Out March 21st on erēmia/Communion Records, the record is one about loss, displacement, splitting up and letting go. But after the darkness comes the light of a new day, and on songs like "Willow," Tamino finds release and renewal, as his cavernous vocal range, vivid metaphors and cathartic, melodic progressions combine in a state of feeling at once broken and rebuilt. "The paradox of the willow is that when it dies and loses all its vines, its trunk gets to see the sun," Tamino explains. "In other words, its heart gets a new life. The tree no longer weeps and finally finds solace in the glow of the sun." Willow " arrives on the heels of Tamino's millions-streamed "Sanctuary," which features his friend and former tourmate, Mitski, and is both "a winding duet about hope and heartbreak" (Rolling Stone), and "a musical match made in heaven" (Paste). Trading verses, harmonies and revelations, "their voices coalesce naturally and sublimely" (Stereogum), before the song "deftly pulls the rug from under you, as if witnessing an ocean floor crumbling from below into an endless ravine" (The Needle Drop). In the context of Every Dawn's a Mountain, " Sanctuary " feels "like the sun rising," as NPR Music described, in a recent episode of All Songs Considered.Primarily written in his new home of New York City, but recorded in a New Orleans church, Brussels studio, and scattered hotel rooms while on tour, Every Dawn's a Mountain marks a fresh start for an artist who headlines arenas in his native Europe and his ancestors' Middle East, and who has performed with Daniel Caesar, David Byrne, Lana Del Rey, Mustafa, Radiohead's Colin Greenwood and more. In addition to " Willow " and "Sanctuary," songs such as " Babylon " and "Dissolve" showcase Tamino's striking approach to the guitar and Arabic oud, with a sound that serves as "a turning point personally and professionally" (NYLON).Ahead of the album release, Tamino will preview Every Dawn's a Mountain at a series of intimate release shows that sold-out in a matter of hours, taking place at theaters, churches and other historic venues in the UK and EU. Then, on March 27th, he will begin an extensive North American tour, bringing him and the album to New York City's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' Belasco, San Francisco's The Fillmore, two nights at Chicago's Thalia Hall and more listed below. He has also just announced arena performances across Turkey in May, and tickets are available at taminomusic.com/tour.Tamino 2025 Tour Dates:3/4 - Kortrijk, BE - Wilde Westen - SOLD OUT3/6 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone - SOLD OUT3/7 - Berlin, DE - Colosseum - SOLD OUT3/10 - Amsterdam, NL - Theatre Royal Carré - SOLD OUT3/11 - Paris, FR - Salle Pleyel - SOLD OUT3/13 - London, UK - Hackney Church - SOLD OUT3/15 - Brussels, BE - Bozar - SOLD OUT3/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park3/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco3/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore3/31 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater4/1 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre4/4 - St Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater4/5 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall4/6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall4/8 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall4/9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS4/11 - Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz4/12 - Boston, MA - Royale4/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel4/16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer4/17 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre5/23 - Istanbul, TR - Kucukciftlik Park5/24 - Altındağ, TR - Cermodern5/25 - Bayraklı, TR - Izmir Arena



