O'DESSA Rock Opera Soundtrack Featuring Sadie Sink Sets Release Date

13. "O'Dessa's Theme (Here Comes the Seventh Son Reprise)" (performed by Sadie Sink, Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The O'DESSA Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, an electrifying collection of 13 original songs, is set for release March 14 on all digital platforms, with a special violet colored vinyl version dropping this summer. All songs are written and produced by the film's writer and director Geremy Jasper with Jason Binnick.Performed by O'Dessa stars Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr., with additional performances by Pokey LaFarge, Bree Elrod, Murray Barlett and Emily Forsythe, the soundtrack takes listeners on a sweeping, genre-bending musical odyssey unlike anything heard before.O'DESSA follows a young woman's epic journey through a dreamlike wasteland in search of her true love, with music as her weapon, guide, and ultimate source of power. Jasper describes the film's musical evolution as a progression through pop history, beginning with raw, stripped-down Appalachian folk, building through blues and rock, and climaxing in heavy metal and electronic chaos."It starts with simple strings on wood, intimate and elemental. As O'Dessa moves forward, her sound changes—junkyard percussion, sleazy synths, pounding drums. By the time she reaches the city, it's a dangerous, distorted world—like a fever dream where Zeppelin riffs crash into Black Sabbath darkness and synth-driven dystopia," Geremy Jasper says.A self-proclaimed rock opera fanatic, Jasper took inspiration from legendary concept albums like The Who's Tommy and David Bowie's Diamond Dogs, blending them with the cinematic grandeur of Morricone, the grit of Tom Waits, and the psychedelic scope of Pink Floyd.At the heart of the soundtrack is O'Dessa's defining theme—an evolving motif that shifts from a whistled spaghetti western melody to a thundering choral explosion with brass, fuzzed-out guitars, and soaring vocals.With Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) delivering powerhouse vocals across multiple genres—rockabilly, blues, soul, and raw, Joplin-esque howls—the O'DESSA Original Movie Soundtrack is a bold reinvention of the rock opera.Key tracks include:"Here Comes the Seventh Son" - A ghostly, grinding anthem of destiny, where O'Dessa enters this mystical moment and harnesses her full power."The Song" - The film's climactic finale, an epic ballad played on a single guitar string, erupting into an acid-rock, technicolor pop explosion."Under the Stars" - A dreamy, orchestral vocal, evoking the beauty of nature and the mystery of the universe. A Beatlesque ballad."Ramblin' Down the Road" - A tune about the glories of the troubadour's life on the open road pitched somewhere between the American mountain music of The Carter Family and the British folk of Led Zeppelin III. Dig those cellos.O'Dessa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack full tracklisting:1. "Here Comes the Seventh Son" (performed by Sadie Sink)2. "Ramblin' Down the Road" (performed by: Sadie Sink)3. "The Song (Love Is All)" (performed by: Sadie Sink)4. "Johnny Fame" (performed by: Kelvin Harrison Jr)5. "Under the Stars" (performed by: Sadie Sink)6. "Feelin' Free" (performed by Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr.)7. "Cursed Six Strings" (performed by Bree Elrod, Sadie Sink and Pokey LaFarge)8. "Ramblin' Blues" (performed by Sadie Sink)9. "Onederworld" (performed by Murray Bartlett)10. "Yer Tha One" (performed by Sadie Sink and Kelvin Harrison Jr.)11. "Strangerland" (performed by Sadie Sink)12. "Plazma Rose" (performed by Sadie Sink)13. "O'Dessa's Theme (Here Comes the Seventh Son Reprise)" (performed by Sadie Sink, Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick)



