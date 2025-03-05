Suzanne Vega Sets First Album In Over A Decade; New Single Available Now



"Each song on the album takes place in an atmosphere of struggle," notes Vega. "Struggle to survive, to speak, to dominate, to win, to escape, to help someone else, or just live."



The album's new single "Speakers' Corner" acknowledges the increasingly political nature of communication today, when the ability to speak one's mind is easier than ever on social media, and yet that privilege is often misused.



Vega elaborates, "That's something you don't want in democracy: the shutting down of the Speakers' Corner where people get a say. This is a moment in time when people are saying a lot, but sometimes they're not making sense or not telling the truth. People should be accountable for what they say. They can't just lie. One would think that that would be self-evident."



In celebration of the forthcoming album Vega will tour throughout North



Of Vega's performances The New York Times notes that she "is attentive to the realm of the unseen." Finding Connecticut lauded a recent concert as "nothing short of mesmerizing, weaving tales through her soulful songs in a cozy setting that allowed for a deep connection with the audience."



Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including "Luka," "Marlene on the Wall" and "Tom's Diner," an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. It remains an oft-sampled and covered standard by artists across the musical spectrum. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.



SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES:

March 6—East Greenwich, RI—Greenwich Odeum

March 7—Turners Falls, MA—The Shea Theater

March 8—Homer, NY—Center for the Arts of Homer

March 10—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall

March 11—Toronto, ON—Lula Lounge

March 12—Toronto, ON—Lula Lounge

March 15—Minneapolis, MN—Dakota

March 16—Minneapolis, MN—Dakota

March 19—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music

March 20—Bloomington, IL—Castle Theatre

March 21—St. Louis, MO—The Sheldon Concert Hall

March 23—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music

March 24—Indianapolis, IN—The Tobias Theater

June 8—Pittsburgh, PA—Three Rivers Arts Festival

June 10—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

June 11—Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live

June 13—Amagansett, NY—The Stephen Talkhouse

June 14—New York, NY—Town Hall*

June 15—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse



October 2—Rotterdam, NL—Nieuwe Luxor

October 4—Munich, DE—Isarphilharmonie

October 6—Hamburg, DE—CCH Saal Z

October 8—Berlin, DE—Kammermusiksaal Philharmonie

October 10—Brussels, BE—Bozar

October 12—Antwerp, BE—Queen Elisabeth Hall

October 13—Esch-sur-Alzette, LU—Rockhal Club

October 15—Offenbach, DE—Capitol

October 16—Koln, DE—Theater am Tansbrunnen

October 19—Gateshead, UK—Sage Gateshead (The Glasshouse Int'l Centre for Music)

October 20—Manchester, UK—Bridgewater Hall

October 21—Glasgow, UK—Royal Concert Hall

October 23—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall

October 25—Liverpool, UK—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

October 27—Cambridge, UK—Corn Exchange

October 28—Brighton, UK—Dome

October 30—Bristol, UK—Bristol Beacon

October 31—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall

November 1—Stoke, UK—Regent Theatre

November 3—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall

