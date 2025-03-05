Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 05 March, 2025

Suzanne Vega Sets First Album In Over A Decade; New Single Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation or any other, Suzanne Vega is set to release her first full-length album of new music in over a decade. Flying With Angels is due May 2 on Cooking Vinyl. The record is produced by Vega's longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik), see below for a complete track listing. Flying With Angels is available for pre-order HERE.
"Each song on the album takes place in an atmosphere of struggle," notes Vega. "Struggle to survive, to speak, to dominate, to win, to escape, to help someone else, or just live."

The album's new single "Speakers' Corner" acknowledges the increasingly political nature of communication today, when the ability to speak one's mind is easier than ever on social media, and yet that privilege is often misused.

Vega elaborates, "That's something you don't want in democracy: the shutting down of the Speakers' Corner where people get a say. This is a moment in time when people are saying a lot, but sometimes they're not making sense or not telling the truth. People should be accountable for what they say. They can't just lie. One would think that that would be self-evident."

In celebration of the forthcoming album Vega will tour throughout North America and Europe, performing an evening of career-spanning songs as well as showcasing material from the new album. Newly announced shows include New York's Town Hall with special guests Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche as well as the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C., World Café Live in Philadelphia and the Three Rivers Arts Festival in Pittsburgh. Vega and Leonard will be joined on stage by cellist Stephanie Winters. See below for a list of dates; tickets for all upcoming shows are available for purchase at suzannevega.com/tour.

Of Vega's performances The New York Times notes that she "is attentive to the realm of the unseen." Finding Connecticut lauded a recent concert as "nothing short of mesmerizing, weaving tales through her soulful songs in a cozy setting that allowed for a deep connection with the audience."

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including "Luka," "Marlene on the Wall" and "Tom's Diner," an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. It remains an oft-sampled and covered standard by artists across the musical spectrum. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.

SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES:
March 6—East Greenwich, RI—Greenwich Odeum
March 7—Turners Falls, MA—The Shea Theater
March 8—Homer, NY—Center for the Arts of Homer
March 10—Buffalo, NY—Asbury Hall
March 11—Toronto, ON—Lula Lounge
March 12—Toronto, ON—Lula Lounge
March 15—Minneapolis, MN—Dakota
March 16—Minneapolis, MN—Dakota
March 19—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music
March 20—Bloomington, IL—Castle Theatre
March 21—St. Louis, MO—The Sheldon Concert Hall
March 23—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music
March 24—Indianapolis, IN—The Tobias Theater
June 8—Pittsburgh, PA—Three Rivers Arts Festival
June 10—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
June 11—Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live
June 13—Amagansett, NY—The Stephen Talkhouse
June 14—New York, NY—Town Hall*
June 15—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse
September 30—Amsterdam, NL—Royal Theater Carré
October 2—Rotterdam, NL—Nieuwe Luxor
October 4—Munich, DE—Isarphilharmonie
October 6—Hamburg, DE—CCH Saal Z
October 8—Berlin, DE—Kammermusiksaal Philharmonie
October 10—Brussels, BE—Bozar
October 12—Antwerp, BE—Queen Elisabeth Hall
October 13—Esch-sur-Alzette, LU—Rockhal Club
October 15—Offenbach, DE—Capitol
October 16—Koln, DE—Theater am Tansbrunnen
October 19—Gateshead, UK—Sage Gateshead (The Glasshouse Int'l Centre for Music)
October 20—Manchester, UK—Bridgewater Hall
October 21—Glasgow, UK—Royal Concert Hall
October 23—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall
October 25—Liverpool, UK—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
October 27—Cambridge, UK—Corn Exchange
October 28—Brighton, UK—Dome
October 30—Bristol, UK—Bristol Beacon
October 31—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall
November 1—Stoke, UK—Regent Theatre
November 3—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall
*with special guests Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche






