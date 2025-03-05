Kristina Train Unveils New Single 'The Reason'





Clocking in at two minutes and forty-five seconds, "

"'The Reason' is a song about heartbreak and the lengths people will go to avoid pain," says Train. "It's a lullaby to a daydream, with sparse, atmospheric production that allows the story to take center stage."



With its no-nonsense delivery, "

"This is a song about vices, whether they're good or bad,"



Though not entirely autobiographical, "





4/8/25 - Nashville, TN - 5 Spot

4/10/25 - Nashville, TN - Analog

4/13/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room



With a career spanning over 15 years, Kristina New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed Americana artist Kristina Train has returned with her new single, "The Reason," out on Blue Élan Records. Known for her soulful vocals and rich storytelling, Train delivers a clever and candid take on heartbreak and the vices that follow.Clocking in at two minutes and forty-five seconds, " The Reason " is a lean waltz that glides through atmospheric production featuring wailing slide guitar, plucked acoustic strings, and delicate piano chords. The standalone single serves as a taste of what's to come from Train's highly anticipated album, County Line, slated for release in September 2025."'The Reason' is a song about heartbreak and the lengths people will go to avoid pain," says Train. "It's a lullaby to a daydream, with sparse, atmospheric production that allows the story to take center stage."With its no-nonsense delivery, " The Reason " draws comparisons to Willie Nelson's "Whiskey River"—striking a delicate balance between melancholy and sensuality. Train's vocal performance is both muscular and ethereal, cutting through the haze without romanticizing the pain. Instead, the track clears the emotional air, offering listeners a moment of raw honesty."This is a song about vices, whether they're good or bad," Train explains. "Sometimes you reach for things that aren't great for you, but in the moment, they feel necessary."Though not entirely autobiographical, " The Reason " is rooted in Train's reflections on the struggles she witnessed among family and friends during her childhood."Even though it's close to the bone for me, it was freeing to express the song so literally," Train shares. "At first, I was nervous, but now I see it clearly—this song isn't about me. It's about adults making poor choices. And sometimes, that makes for the best stories." Catch Kristina Train Live:4/8/25 - Nashville, TN - 5 Spot4/10/25 - Nashville, TN - Analog4/13/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan RoomWith a career spanning over 15 years, Kristina Train has carved a niche in the Americana genre with her soulful voice, introspective songwriting, and genre-bending sound. Her latest work explores new musical landscapes, blending Americana roots with contemporary textures that showcase her growth as an artist.



