Alternative 10 March, 2025

San Francisco's Tess & The Details Time-Travel To 1983 With A Punked-Up "Maniac" Cover & Flashdance-Inspired Music Video

San Francisco's Tess & The Details Time-Travel To 1983 With A Punked-Up "Maniac" Cover & Flashdance-Inspired Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tess & The Details is a high-energy, female-fronted punk rock band hailing from San Francisco, California. Since bursting onto the scene in 2023 with their debut album Runaway (released via Double Helix Records), they've been making waves in the punk community. Their music has been featured on compilations like Punk Rock Saves Lives, Attention! (Wiretap Records), Distort The Bay (Destroy Art Inc.), and Pee Approved (Pee Records AU), among others.

With an electrifying live show, the band has toured extensively across California, Portland, and beyond, steadily building their reputation as a must-see act. They've shared the stage with legends like Fishbone, Swingin' Utters, The Meteors, The Last Gang, and The Drowns, proving they can hold their own alongside some of the best in the scene.

Beyond the music, Tess & The Details take pride in their relentless work ethic and advocacy for mental health awareness—all while delivering the kind of no-frills, high-energy rock that keeps fans coming back for more.

For 2025, the band is gearing up for their most ambitious year yet. They've teamed up with Wiretap Records for a cover of "Maniac" (yes, the Flashdance anthem), along with fresh original music and an aggressive touring schedule.

The idea to cover Maniac came unexpectedly— Lead vocalist/guitarist Tess Stevens says , "We were loading out at an obscure little venue in Crockett, California called Toot's Tavern, and over the speakers while we were lugging our Marshall's out the door we heard the song and we all started dancing.

It was the energy and dark catchiness of the song that made us all go…wait…,"Should we cover this?" almost as a joke…then that joke turned into us coming up with a Details-ified version of the song that we have played at almost every show since. Crowds liked it so much that we ended up teaming up with our longtime producer & mixing engineer Jacob Light to record it at ModernTone Studios in Lafayette, California."

They didn't stop there. To fully embrace the Flashdance spirit, they threw themselves into a nostalgic, over-the-top music video, directed by their close friend and Like Roses guitarist Devin Zamora. The result? A wild, 1983-inspired spectacle that you truly have to see to believe.
With new music, an unstoppable drive, and big plans for the road ahead, Tess & The Details are proving that the devil really is in the details—and they're just getting started.
"Maniac"is out now via Wiretap Records.






