San Francisco's Tess & The Details Time-Travel To 1983 With A Punked-Up "Maniac" Cover & Flashdance-Inspired Music Video





With an electrifying live show, the band has toured extensively across California, Portland, and beyond, steadily building their reputation as a must-see act. They've shared the stage with legends like Fishbone, Swingin' Utters, The Meteors, The Last Gang, and The Drowns, proving they can hold their own alongside some of the best in the scene.



Beyond the music, Tess & The Details take pride in their relentless work ethic and advocacy for mental health awareness—all while delivering the kind of no-frills, high-energy rock that keeps fans coming back for more.



For 2025, the band is gearing up for their most ambitious year yet. They've teamed up with Wiretap Records for a cover of "



The idea to cover Maniac came unexpectedly— Lead vocalist/guitarist Tess



It was the energy and dark catchiness of the song that made us all go…wait…,"Should we cover this?" almost as a joke…then that joke turned into us coming up with a Details-ified version of the song that we have played at almost every show since. Crowds liked it so much that we ended up teaming up with our longtime producer & mixing engineer Jacob Light to record it at ModernTone Studios in Lafayette, California."



They didn't stop there. To fully embrace the Flashdance spirit, they threw themselves into a nostalgic, over-the-top music video, directed by their close friend and Like Roses guitarist Devin Zamora. The result? A wild, 1983-inspired spectacle that you truly have to see to believe.

With new music, an unstoppable drive, and big plans for the road ahead, Tess & The Details are proving that the devil really is in the details—and they're just getting started.

