Jessie Reyez Shares New Single And Live Performance "Psilocybin & Daisies"





Known for her fearless lyricism and emotive performances, Reyez continues to captivate listeners with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and contemporary pop. She most recently released previous singles "GOLIATH", "JUST LIKE THAT" with Ari Lennox, "RIDIN" with Lil Wayne, "SHUT UP" with



Following her run as a supporting act on transcendent pop artist Sam Smith's GLORIA tour in 2023, Reyez dominated the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile as well as recently making tour stops throughout Australia and Asia. In November, Reyez played



Reyez is still charting strong with her hit songs "Imported" featuring Grammy Nominated artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-nominated, 5x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez shares a new single and live session for "Psilocybin & Daisies", the sixth in a slew of releases setting the stage for her highly anticipated third album, PAID IN MEMORIES, out March 28 via FMLY / Island Records. The new album follows Reyez's critically acclaimed 2022 record Yessie, and features a star-studded roster including Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and Miguel. Incorporating a spirited interpolation of Smashing Pumpkins' "1979", "Psilocybin & Daisies" was written by Jessie and produced by SCUM (SZA) and Warren "Oak" Felder (Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo), and arrives on the heels of two 2025 Juno nominations for Jessie (Rap Single of the Year and Songwriter of the Year). The live performance visual was directed by Jon Primo (Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj). "I'm very honored and touched that Jessie would choose to build something so new and beautiful from the bones of one of my songs. She's so incredibly talented, and has that effortless, honest quality in the voice that I'd admire in the best singers," says Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. Jessie adds, "Some music is indisputably timeless. To be able to cheat and get an ingredient from a timeless song and contribute it to my own is an industry hack that I'd be dumb not to use. Thanks to Billy for blessing me. Thanks to The Smashing Pumpkins. Thanks to mushrooms. And thanks to me."Known for her fearless lyricism and emotive performances, Reyez continues to captivate listeners with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and contemporary pop. She most recently released previous singles "GOLIATH", "JUST LIKE THAT" with Ari Lennox, "RIDIN" with Lil Wayne, "SHUT UP" with Big Sean (received two Juno nominations for Rap Single of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year), "JEANS" with Miguel - which garnered press praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, HotNewHipHop, American Songwriter, Uproxx, Stereogum, VIBE - as well as the release of her USA Today Best Selling book of poetry, Words of a Goat Princess. Last year, Reyez contributed to Netflix's Rebel Moon soundtrack with "Child of Fire" single (which received a Juno nomination for Songwriter of the Year) and delivered a unique rendition of " Is This Love " featured on the Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired by Film soundtrack, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.Following her run as a supporting act on transcendent pop artist Sam Smith's GLORIA tour in 2023, Reyez dominated the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile as well as recently making tour stops throughout Australia and Asia. In November, Reyez played Corona Capital festival in Mexico City, and in December, she joined a slew of live shows at arenas across the US on Jhené Aiko's The Magic Hour Tour. A hitmaker behind the scenes, Reyez has penned hit songs for Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Calvin Harris. In 2024, she was awarded Billboard Canada's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and recognized as a 2024 TikTok Visionary Voice for Latin Heritage Month.Reyez is still charting strong with her hit songs "Imported" featuring Grammy Nominated artist 6LACK which recently went 2x platinum, and "Figures", also RIAA certified 2x platinum, while she continues to build a massive and loyal fanbase, now spanning over 3B streams worldwide across all streaming platforms. Her second studio album Yessie was longlisted for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize, and her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us recently reached RIAA-Gold Certified, stamping her as a significant pillar on the music landscape as she gears up to release PAID IN MEMORIES.



