Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 10 March, 2025

Morgan Toney's New Album Heal The Divide Out Now!

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Morgan Toney's New Album Heal The Divide Out Now!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mi'kmaq fiddler/songwriter Morgan Toney releases his NEW album Heal The Divide, today!
Featuring many new voices, traditions and instruments, Heal The Divide showcases Toney's growing self-assuredness as an artist flourishing in creative empowerment, success and opportunity.

"Heal The Divide came from a place of love and compassion," says Toney, "When we first got into the songwriting mode again, we were thinking about and discussing all the horrible things that have happened in our past and today. Mi'kmaq Teachings tell us that we need to look out for one another, care for one another and pick each other up when we fall. It seems that we need to send a reminder again, so this is exactly what we kept in the back of our minds as we wrote and recorded this album."

Heal The Divide marks the debut of Toney's newest single, "Hold My Reservation," turning a timeless theme of return - to the prairies, mountains or in this case, Unama'ki (Cape Breton) - into a rollicking roadhouse country tune.

On tour now across Alberta as the Morgan Toney trio with bandmates Keith Mullins and Ryan Roberts, Toney welcomes one and all to join the circle.

Mi'kmaq fiddler and singer Morgan Toney made an astonishing first impression with his original and energetic fusion of Cape Breton's fiery fiddling and ancient Mi'kmaq melodies. On the strength of his debut, First Flight, Toney won the 2023 ECMA for Indigenous Artist of the Year, signed to Ishkōdé Records, and attracted global attention. His follow-up EP, Resilience, explores the stories and ancestral teachings of the Mi'kmaq People. From its title track to lively fiddle reels, Toney's music takes listeners on a journey of cultural revival, weaving past, present, and future of the Mi'kmaq people with every note. The album earned his first 2024 JUNO Award nomination for Traditional Roots Album of the Year and won two 2024 ECMA awards (Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year and Indigenous Artist of the Year). In a short span of time, Toney has developed a strong and powerful vision for his purpose, expanded his musical touchstones to include classic country stylings, and honed a confident and commanding stage presence.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0064831 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0053648948669434 secs