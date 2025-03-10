Morgan Toney's New Album Heal The Divide Out Now!



Featuring many new voices, traditions and instruments, Heal The Divide showcases Toney's growing self-assuredness as an artist flourishing in creative empowerment, success and opportunity.



"Heal The Divide came from a place of love and compassion," says Toney, "When we first got into the songwriting mode again, we were thinking about and discussing all the horrible things that have happened in our past and today. Mi'kmaq Teachings tell us that we need to look out for one another, care for one another and pick each other up when we fall. It seems that we need to send a reminder again, so this is exactly what we kept in the back of our minds as we wrote and recorded this album."



Heal The Divide marks the debut of Toney's newest single, "Hold My Reservation," turning a timeless theme of return - to the prairies, mountains or in this case, Unama'ki (Cape Breton) - into a rollicking roadhouse country tune.



On tour now across Alberta as the



Mi'kmaq fiddler and singer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mi'kmaq fiddler/songwriter Morgan Toney releases his NEW album Heal The Divide, today!Featuring many new voices, traditions and instruments, Heal The Divide showcases Toney's growing self-assuredness as an artist flourishing in creative empowerment, success and opportunity."Heal The Divide came from a place of love and compassion," says Toney, "When we first got into the songwriting mode again, we were thinking about and discussing all the horrible things that have happened in our past and today. Mi'kmaq Teachings tell us that we need to look out for one another, care for one another and pick each other up when we fall. It seems that we need to send a reminder again, so this is exactly what we kept in the back of our minds as we wrote and recorded this album."Heal The Divide marks the debut of Toney's newest single, "Hold My Reservation," turning a timeless theme of return - to the prairies, mountains or in this case, Unama'ki (Cape Breton) - into a rollicking roadhouse country tune.On tour now across Alberta as the Morgan Toney trio with bandmates Keith Mullins and Ryan Roberts, Toney welcomes one and all to join the circle.Mi'kmaq fiddler and singer Morgan Toney made an astonishing first impression with his original and energetic fusion of Cape Breton's fiery fiddling and ancient Mi'kmaq melodies. On the strength of his debut, First Flight, Toney won the 2023 ECMA for Indigenous Artist of the Year, signed to Ishkōdé Records, and attracted global attention. His follow-up EP, Resilience, explores the stories and ancestral teachings of the Mi'kmaq People. From its title track to lively fiddle reels, Toney's music takes listeners on a journey of cultural revival, weaving past, present, and future of the Mi'kmaq people with every note. The album earned his first 2024 JUNO Award nomination for Traditional Roots Album of the Year and won two 2024 ECMA awards (Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year and Indigenous Artist of the Year). In a short span of time, Toney has developed a strong and powerful vision for his purpose, expanded his musical touchstones to include classic country stylings, and honed a confident and commanding stage presence.



