Hanumankind Returns With Explosive New Single "Run It Up"





Reuniting with director Bijoy Shetty, "



The new single comes at the heels of Hanumankind's debut Coachella appearance when the South Indian rapper will perform for U.S. audiences for the very first time. Fans will get a chance to riot under the tents, stomping feet and battle crying with the best of what India's burgeoning rap scene has to offer.



Hanumankind, Kalmi and Bijoy Shetty first came together last Summer for breakout single "



Praise for Hanumankind:

"Explosive, commanding rap from a student of the game" - NME

"[HMK] will have you at the edge of your seat." - Rolling Stone, "Best of 2024"

"Hanumankind's "

"The Kerala-born, Texas-raised rapper is taking Indian hip-hop to a global audience." - The Guardian, One To Watch

"His ability to blend traditional Southern Indian elements with contemporary rap has created a distinctive sound that resonates with a diverse audience." - Stupid Dope



Hailing from the Southern Indian state of Kerala, Hanumankind is one of India's most exciting additions to the burgeoning independent music industry. He broke onto the scene with a string of EPs and singles that immediately grabbed attention — showcasing unmatchable lyrical prowess while delivering infectious hip hop with visually striking music videos. The energy matched his live shows where he quickly began to sell out club shows, performing at festival weekenders and even delivering an electrifying Boiler Room set in Bangalore, IN last year. He went on to sign with Def Jam New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kerala born, Houston raised rapper Hanumankind has returned with yet another explosive single titled "Run It Up." Produced by " Big Dawgs " collaborator Kalmi, the song's production is driven by the chenda - a traditional Keralan drum - which intensifies throughout the song alongside HMK's own percussive raps. Already garnering a reputation for his high-octane live performances and boundary-pushing music, Hanumankind is only just getting started.



