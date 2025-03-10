Zeds Dead Unveil Sophomore Album "Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness"





"Return To The Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness" officially arrives on Friday, March 7, 2025 across all streaming platforms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary DJ and producer duo, Zeds Dead, unleash their highly-anticipated sophomore album, "Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness." Marking their first album in over eight years, the 14-track opus arrives as a sonic manifestation of the duo's trailblazing spirit, and a poignant reminder of the boundless universal consciousness that their music holds.A profound exploration of creativity, self-expression and nostalgia, "Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness" takes listeners on an inter-dimensional journey, traversing effortlessly through time, space and sound. The album experience unfolds akin to a television in a constant state of flux - flickering between channels and blending the distorted signals into something entirely new with each track. Sounds emerge and dissolve, colluding in unexpected ways, creating a sense of movement that feels both dynamic and intentional.For the duo, the idea of a TV flickering through time - randomly tuning into radio and television broadcasts from the past century -became a sonic framework for the album, a way to channel their long-standing love of sampling into something expansive and cinematic. Sampling old records and films has always been an essential key to unlocking the duo's creative vault. The album's masterful use of sampling invites listeners on a vibrant odyssey through the essence of Zeds Dead—tracing their journey from the raw, rebellious spirit of their hip-hop roots to the boundary-pushing experimentation that defines them today. With every beat and texture, the duo infuses their unmistakable identity into the music, laying themselves bare within the sound.From Zeds Dead: "In making "Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness", we really connected with the spirit of what Zeds Dead is. Throwing whatever crossed our minds at the wall and seeing what stuck. One of our biggest inspirations for this album was the idea of not letting anything matter in our creative process except for our own taste. It is very much art for art's sake, and the product is something we can both fully stand behind."The album's title has an origin as cosmic as it sounds, delivered from a dream in 2017 that the duo found amusing enough to cement in digital history as a Tweet. Six years passed when the phrase - which had since been long forgotten - was unexpectedly resurfaced by a fan, triggering a moment of recognition and an instant realization that it was the perfect encapsulation of the album's themes. The "Return," a homecoming to their roots, to the joy of uninhibited creation and ultimately, to the infinite shared state of existence that surpasses all time and form. "The Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness" evokes everything from the vast electromagnetic spectrum - neverending radio waves, visible light, and incomparable sound - to the infinite field of energy that connects all things.At its core, "Return To The Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness" is about reclaiming the purity of artistic play - throwing ideas at the wall, following instincts without hesitation, and rediscovering the joy of creation.Taking their creative vision one step further, "Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness" will be accompanied by a one-of-a-kind visual component that submerges listeners deeper into this hyperdimensional journey through space, sound and time. Capturing the zeitgeist of the movement they pioneered, the cinematic masterpiece showcases the duo's unparalleled ability to create an entirely new realm connecting their sound and popular culture.Equal parts visionary producers and cultural phenomena, Zeds Dead are a sonic force unlike any other - pioneers of their sound and trailblazers of their scene, the duo has spent the past decade carving out their unique space in the music world. From their formation in 2009, their expansive discography and limitless sound has garnered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms and a cult-like following. In 2016, Zeds Dead released their debut album, "Northern Lights," which featured music heavyweights like Diplo, Pusha T, and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, and earned the duo unparalleled critical acclaim. The same year, they cemented their status as industry tastemakers with the launch of their imprint, Deadbeats, which remains one of the leading independent record labels in dance music, with over 300 unique releases from some of music's most revered innovators including REZZ, Subtronics, Griz, Levity and Zeds Dead themselves. Continuing to overhaul the scene, the sonic alchemists expanded their artistic vision even further with live touring concepts that arrived as testaments to their indomitable spirit and unstoppable drive - the "Deadbeats Tour" and annual "DeadRocks" headlining show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, that's completely sold out every year since 2014."Return To The Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness" officially arrives on Friday, March 7, 2025 across all streaming platforms.



