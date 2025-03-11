The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Airing Monday, March 17 On FOX To Feature Performances By Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Glorilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly And More Live From Dolby Theatre In LA



Proud partners of this year's event across iHeart platforms include David's Bridal and e.l.f. Beauty. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced that the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly and more. Additionally, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Kennedy Center Honoree, NAACP Image Award winner and two-time Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J will return as host for the annual event airing LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app."Excited to be back on the iHeartRadio stage to host this year's awards. It's going to be a night to remember—big energy, iconic moments and special collaborations you won't want to miss," said LL COOL J.In addition to performing, Nelly will receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, which honors artists whose album releases have inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades. Nelly made an explosive debut in 2000 with Country Grammar, an album that has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and set the foundation for his iconic career. He further solidified his superstar status with Nellyville (2002), featuring chart-topping hits like "Hot in Herre" and " Dilemma " with Kelly Rowland—songs that earned him two of his three Grammy Awards. With over 21 million albums sold in the U.S., globally, his total record sales, encompassing both albums and singles, have surpassed 75 million units. This double diamond-selling artist ranks among one of the best-selling rap artists of all time. This performance kicks off his " Where The Party At " worldwide tour.The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2025. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations and will showcase the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.Additionally, 13-time Grammy Award, Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winning artist Lady Gaga will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Mariah Carey, the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time, will be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award.To celebrate iHeartRadio's "Tour of the Century Award" honoring Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, which launched two years ago to the day of this year's telecast, an exclusive performance from that opening night show of The Eras's Tour will premiere during the Awards telecast.This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will also pay tribute to the resiliency and rebuilding of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires affecting the entire community and will drive donations to Fireaidla.org. Contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in the community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact.Artists receiving several nominations include, aespa, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doja Cat, ENHYPEN, FEID, Future, GloRilla, Green Day, Hozier, ILLIT, Jelly Roll, Jimin, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Usher and Xavi.In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge, Favorite Surprise Guest, Favorite Tour Tradition, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Photographer and Favorite on Screen. Social voting will close on March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.Proud partners of this year's event across iHeart platforms include David's Bridal and e.l.f. Beauty.



