Cyndi Lauper Announces Final Leg Of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates

Tue Jul 15 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Thu Jul 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 20 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

Tue Jul 22 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union

Thu Jul 24 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jul 25 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 27 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 29 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend

Wed Jul 30 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom

Fri Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob

Sun Aug 03 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Aug 05 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff

Sat Aug 09 | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater^

Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^

Thu Aug 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater

Tue Aug 19 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 21 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 23 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 24 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Fri Aug 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

Sat Aug 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

In 2022, Rogers shared his Love EP, which included numerous standout tracks such as "Lavender Forever," "Hindsight," and "Dark Bird." In 2023, he hit the road to support Kesha on her North American tour, releasing the healing anthem " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her extensive year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with 25 North American tour dates for this summer. The cross-continent tour of outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers will begin July 15 and includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30, as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning tomorrow, March 11 at 10AM local time. General on sale begins Friday, March 14 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com and cyndilauper.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com. It has also been announced today that American pop musician and songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers will join as the tour opener. Rogers was discovered by Justin Tranter and has previously opened for Panic! At the Disco and Kesha in addition to playing major festivals and his own headline tour.Lauper's international Farewell Tour - her first major headlining run in a decade - kicked off in North America last October, and included her first time ever headlining (and selling out) Madison Square Garden. Lauper's performances have earned tremendous raves from the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, Vulture, USA Today, New York Post and many more, and surprise guests including Chaka Khan, Sam Smith, and Hayley Williams made special guest appearances along the way. The tour just visited the U.K. and Europe, and will head to Australia and Japan in April.Lauper has also been raising money for the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation since the Farewell Tour launched last fall. So far approximately $150,000 has been raised through direct donations fans have made at her shows and through efforts like online campaigns in partnership with FanDiem.Lauper - the GRAMMY, EMMY and TONY-winning artist celebrated for her history-making albums, music videos, advocacy and ever-evolving style - developed a unique show to connect her hits with the visual art she loves. Original collaborations featuring the work of Yayoi Kusama, Daniel Wurtzel, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Geoffrey Mac play a key role in the concert presentation. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is produced by Live Nation and designed in partnership with Brian Burke Creative.It's been a tremendous past 12 months for Lauper, including the recent news that she has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2025. In addition to her tour and the release of Let The Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary film directed by Alison Elwood streaming on Paramount Plus, she has been celebrated with appearances on Graham Norton, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TODAY Show, Watch What Happens Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Empire State Building was lit in canary yellow in her honor, and she has been profiled by CBS Sunday Morning, Vulture, the New York Times and Variety among many others. She was also honored with a hand imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood (with an introduction by her friends Cher and Bebe Rexha), and introduced Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the MTV VMA Awards last fall.Raves for Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour:"Lauper is still lastingly — thrillingly — a renegade" — 36 Things That Stuck With Us In 2024, NY Times"Lauper has not lost an iota of her distinctive vocal power…a naturally hilarious human who effortlessly commands an audience's attention" — Billboard"Lauper pretty well established for all time that girls just want to be multi-faceted" — Chris Willman, Variety"Lauper's volcanic pipes are still capable of going from a whisper to a wallop" — Top40-Charts.comGIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN FAREWELL 2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES:Tue Jul 15 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake AmphitheaterThu Jul 17 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity CenterSat Jul 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach TheaterSun Jul 20 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The MannTue Jul 22 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music ParkThu Jul 24 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube LiveFri Jul 25 | Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsSun Jul 27 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser StageTue Jul 29 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music CenterWed Jul 30 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music CenterFri Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music TheatreSun Aug 03 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance AmphitheaterTue Aug 05 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreThu Aug 07 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music CenterSat Aug 09 | Bonner Springs, KS | Azura Amphitheater^Tue Aug 12 | Denver, CO | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^Thu Aug 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union AmphitheatreSun Aug 17 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades AmphitheaterTue Aug 19 | Auburn, WA | White River AmphitheatreThu Aug 21 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers ArenaSat Aug 23 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota AmphitheatreSun Aug 24 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline AmphitheatreTue Aug 26 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at ConcordFri Aug 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^Sat Aug 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^^Non-Live Nation Date Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like " Time After Time " and "True Colors," and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. Lauper is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog - especially women, the LGBTQ community, and youth experiencing homelessness. She has co-founded many efforts, worked with countless organizations, spoken at The White House, testified in the U.S. Senate, and raised millions of dollars in support of these causes. In the fall of 2022, in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lauper launched the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation, which supports efforts that advance the civil rights and health of women and girls around the globe.Discovered by songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, Rogers began his path to stardom the following year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe premiered "Middle of Love," calling him "wildly talented," and Elton John praised him on his Rocket Hour radio show. About Jake, Elton gushed, "I love him because he reminds me of when I was starting out" and praised Jake's songwriting: "What I love as a songwriter is that [his] songs are so beautifully formed."That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with the release of 2021's Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! at the Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.In 2022, Rogers shared his Love EP, which included numerous standout tracks such as "Lavender Forever," "Hindsight," and "Dark Bird." In 2023, he hit the road to support Kesha on her North American tour, releasing the healing anthem " Window " around that time. Now, Jake is gearing up for a record 2025 with the release of his debut album In The Key Of Love, arriving May 9. With recent singles " God Bless " and "Loser," and an entire album's worth of new music on the horizon, Rogers returns to his mission of sharing a message of love, defiance, and — most importantly — hope.



