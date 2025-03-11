Anderson East's "Chasing You": ﻿A Cosmic Ballad Fusing Last Thursdayism And Romance





Recorded by Ethan Barrette, Tom Tapley and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Written by East and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Lori McKenna (Brandy Clark, Tim McGraw), the ballad finds romance in Last Thursdayism - the notion that the universe might have been created just last week, with all our memories and history constructed in that moment - and two people who have a near-celestial bond. East croons, "could have been forever or last Thursday, could have been a million years ago. All I know is I've been chasing you through every lifetime we've been through." For East, the lyrical nods to the theory become both an act of defiance and devotion, delivering a sense of relentless yearning that even in a world where the past might all just be an illusion, he's found something and someone real to hold onto."Chasing You" is East's second preview of his upcoming Rounder Records debut album, Worthy. Coming May 30th, the album is a reintroduction to East, showcasing him as a more confident, commanding and affecting artist. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Dave Cobb, the immediately arresting 10-track collection is a portrait of the artist and person East has become, soundtracking his journey of personal and creative resilience, redemption and transformation.Today, East has also announced his return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on August 29th.Worthy's first single "Say I Love You" debuted in the Top 40 of Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart, and East recently shared the track's official performance video, filmed live at East Iris Studios in Nashville, TN. The performance encapsulates the song's feeling of creative liberation, with East's semi-whispered croon rising through an enveloping Wall of Sound alongside his standout 7-piece band.East has been hailed by NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, and performed on Austin City Limits, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His #1 AAA hit "All On My Mind" (29M+ streams and counting) spent four months in the top 10 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance. In addition to his own solo work, East has produced and/or written with Chris Stapleton, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, The Red Clay Strays, Dustin Lynch, Wilder Woods, and Michael Bolton.Worthy Track List:I'd Do Anything (Anderson East, Aaron Raitiere, Ashley Monroe)Anyway (East, Natalie Hemby)Say I Love You (East, Trent Dabbs)Worthy (East, Dabbs)Never Meant To Hurt You (East, Ben Chapman, Dave Cobb)Before It Gets Better (East, Hemby, Cobb)Fool Myself (East, Trent Dabbs, Maddie Medley)Reasons (East, Dabbs)Chasing You (East, Lori McKenna)Right Where You Were Meant To Be (East, Andy Gullahorn, Drew Kennedy)Produced by Dave Cobb, Anderson EastRecorded by Ethan Barrette, Tom Tapley and Anderson East at Georgia Mae, Savannah, GA and Overnite Studio, Nashville, TN



