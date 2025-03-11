Ariana Grande Sets 'Eternal Sunshine' Deluxe Featuring 6 New Tracks





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following several days of teases on her social media accounts, Ariana Grande has officially announced the deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2024 album, eternal sunshine. The new version of her album will include six additional tracks, currently untitled. The album will hit shelves on March 28 and physical and digital editions can be pre-saved/pre-ordered now.This version of the hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Listen to the original version of the album below.Amid her music, Grande is starring in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. In recent interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater, and has already been offered several film roles, including one for the forthcoming Spaceballs sequel. However, any acting projects after Wicked: For Good have yet to be confirmed.In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed " Thank U, Next " in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.



