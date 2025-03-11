Seventeen's Hoshi X Woozi Drop Single Album 'Beam'





In BEAM, a title symbolizing the light that radiates from HOSHI and WOOZI, the duo enc​​apsulates the essence of their artistry. Beaming with confidence, originality, and self-love, the two shine in any circumstance, embodying the brilliance that defines the duo. As a true reflection of the duo, the album's distinctive sound has been shaped by significant contributions from both members, with their names credited on every track.



At the heart of the album, the lead single "96ers" reflects the duo's journey and identity as longtime friends born in 1996, blending a bold, innovative hybrid sound with witty lyrics brimming with self-assurance, growth, and ambition.



Alongside "96ers," BEAM features two additional tracks that further showcase HOSHI and WOOZI's originality—"PINOCCHIO (feat. So!YoON!)," an alternative R&B track that draws on a clever metaphor of



While the duo steps into the spotlight as a new unit, SEVENTEEN marks a pivotal moment this year, celebrating their 10th anniversary. A decade into their career, they continue to constantly reinvent themselves—both as a full group and through their unit projects—defying expectations with their relentless ambition and ever-expanding musical spectrum.



SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Since their debut in May 2015, SEVENTEEN's journey has been a continuous ascent towards solidifying their position as 'K-pop icon.'



Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Further recognized with prestigious accolades such as 'Best Group' at the 2024 MTV VMAs and 'Top K-pop Touring Artist' at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN scored their 10th No.1 album on the Billboard World Albums chart with their recent 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS.




