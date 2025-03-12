Top40-Charts.com
News
Music Industry 12 March, 2025

Lady Gaga Brings Singapore To 'The Edge Of Glory' With Exclusive Concerts - Agoda Sees Search Increase

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Lady Gaga Brings Singapore To 'The Edge Of Glory' With Exclusive Concerts - Agoda Sees Search Increase
SINGAPORE (Top40 Charts) Digital travel platform Agoda has observed a 358% increase in accommodation searches for Singapore following the announcement of exclusive Lady Gaga concerts scheduled for May 18, 19, 21, and 24, 2025. Fans from across the region are looking forward to "just dance," with searches multiplying on Agoda's platform compared to the two previous weeks.

The announcement of Lady Gaga's concerts has sparked a wave of interest, particularly from Taiwan, Indonesia, China mainland, Philippines, and Malaysia. Notably, Taiwan emerged as the top market searching for Singapore on March 10, despite not being in the top five origin ranks in the two weeks prior to the announcement.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda shared, "It's no bad romance—big events inspire travel, and Lady Gaga's upcoming concert series in Singapore is proof of that. Whether travelers are coming from near or far, and whether they're 'Little Monsters' or just looking for a great deal, Agoda has them covered with the best stays in Singapore. So pack your bags, get ready to 'just dance,' and let Agoda take care of the rest!"

The increased search activity underscores the appeal of Singapore as a destination for major events and highlights Agoda's role in connecting travelers with great value deals. With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers a comprehensive travel experience. For the best deals, visit Agoda's mobile app.






