



With over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, HAUSER has built a reputation for blending classical and contemporary styles, bringing new life to beloved melodies. Through "Music Unites the World," he is performing a signature song from every country, celebrating the sounds that define cultures around the globe.



A Tribute to Italy's Iconic Musical Legacy

Italy has long been a cornerstone of global music, shaping everything from opera and classical compositions to modern pop and cinematic scores. Few songs encapsulate the national spirit as profoundly as "L'Italiano," a song that speaks to the country's passion, resilience, and deep cultural identity.

For this latest installment of "Music Unites the World," HAUSER reinterprets one of Italy's most recognizable songs, using the expressive depth of the cello to highlight its timeless beauty.



"I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That's why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won't stop until I've played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let's see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!" - HAUSER



"Music Unites the World" is more than a series of performances—it's a global celebration of how music transcends borders. By sharing his interpretations across digital platforms, HAUSER invites audiences from around the world to experience and appreciate the distinct sounds of different cultures.



With every country featured, this ongoing project continues to grow, creating a global musical archive that highlights cultural diversity while reinforcing music's role as a universal language.

Now, Italy's musical influence takes its place in this worldwide journey.



HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to blend classical virtuosity with a modern, dynamic approach to music. His performances have captivated audiences across the world, earning him over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a loyal global fanbase.

