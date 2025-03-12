Kendra Erika Releases 'Dance In The Fire' Her First Song Under Empire Records





Actor Access: https://resumes.actorsaccess.com/KendraErikaFulmer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Empire's dance artist Kendra Erika is excited to announce that her first song release under the label will be "Dance in the Fire," which was co-written by Kendra Erika, two-time Grammy-nominated producer Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez, and 2024 Grammy winner Will Gittens."Dance in the Fire" is a whimsical, up-tempo song that celebrates the liberating power of freedom and uninhibited self-expression. The recent Los Angeles fires inspired the song's conception. It has infectious energy and delivers a joyful and empowering experience that will be played out on dance floors worldwide.Kendra Erika explains that the song "Dance In The Fire" was ignited by the recent inferno events in southern California. However, the inspiration spreads to other meanings of resiliency in the world. Everyone is looking for a reason to dance through their challenges, and to see their problems go up in smoke while doing so. This song was written as a global anthem to permeate through the air, and to give everyone the ignition they need to regain their strength unstoppably and fight beautifully through their own individual fires."Luigie "LUGO" Gonzalez, a two-time Grammy-nominated producer, describes music session creation with Kendra Erika as "always fun, wildly creative, and uniquely energetic. Together, we make great music and have a blast doing it!"Will Gittens, the 2025 Grammy-winning songwriter, co-wrote "Dance In the Fire" with LUGO and Kendra, adding his touching lyrics. Gittens also won the Grammy this year for the Chris Brown song "Tell Me Whooo."Earlier this year, Kendra Erika said after signing a partnership Distribution deal with Empire Records, "I'm so grateful to be a leading part of the industry paradigm shift by partnering up with Empire. Maintaining creative liberty and integrity is so important these days artistically, and it's exciting that Empire is embracing and honoring that principle. Makes the music process that much greater, rewarding, and more free flowing."Her " Body Language " climbed to #2 on the iTunes Chart as her video reached well over 2 million views on YouTube. iHeart radio stations and others played the song, and " Body Language " reached the Top 5 at #3 on the UK Music Week Pop Charts. Kendra's video was in rotation on MTV's "Spankin' New" video show.Kendra Erika has been a chart success with five Billboard Top Ten dance hits, including her 2019 single "Self-Control," which topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. She has proven herself as a powerful force in the industry. Her remake of Frank Sinatra's " Witchcraft " earned her the Best Producer/Production award at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, showcasing her versatility and depth as an artist.We look forward to more chart-topping music by Kendra Erika.Kendra Erika, an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress, has cemented her place as a powerhouse in the music industry. With five Billboard Top Ten dance hits, Kendra hit the pinnacle of success in 2019 when her single "Self-Control" topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. This modern twist on Laura Branigan's 1984 hit was crafted by Grammy Award-winning producers Damon Sharpe and Eric Sanicola, surpassing the original's success and earning Kendra a spot on the chart's Year-End Top 30. Her " Body Language " climbed to #2 on the iTunes Chart as her video reached well over 2 million views on YouTube. iHeart radio stations and others played the song, and " Body Language " reached the Top 5 at #3 on the UK Music Week Pop Charts. Kendra's video was in rotation on MTV's "Spankin' New" video show.Kendra's artistic journey also includes a remarkable rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Witchcraft," created with Ralph Johnson and Myron McKinley of Earth, Wind & Fire, earning them the Best Producer/Production award at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards. Her dance track "Thriller Killer" garnered over 1.2 million YouTube views, gained significant airplay on MTV, and climbed to #2 on the UK's Music Week commercial pop club chart in April 2023.Kendra, a dynamic live performer, has opened for international pop sensations, including Jason Derulo, and headlined significant events such as NYC's Tea Dance, an annual Gay Pride celebration. She has performed alongside legends like Shannon, LaBouche, and Aqua.The Hollywood Global Film Festival and Shenzhen Fire-Saints Film & Television Culture Co., Ltd. have named Erika Goodwill Ambassador of China during the Lunar New Year 2025, recognizing her extraordinary contributions to promoting human well-being and happiness through her music.Originally from Boca Raton, Florida, Kendra now resides in Los Angeles, where she continues to captivate audiences and push creative boundaries.For more information, visit Kendra's website and social media sites.Website: https://kendraerika.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/kendraerika/X: https://twitter.com/kendraerikaFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/KendraErikaMusic/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KendraErika/featuredTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kendraerikaActor Access: https://resumes.actorsaccess.com/KendraErikaFulmer



