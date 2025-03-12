Shuffle Demons Release New Album "Are You Really Real" Out Now



August 2 - Sopot Molo Jazz Festival - Sopot, Poland New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shuffle Demons celebrate their 40th anniversary with Are You Really Real, an electrifying new album that showcases their unique and unmistakable sound. The release highlights their trade- mark fusion of jazz, funk, blues, and rap with finely crafted compositions from all five band members.Are You Really Real is available NOW on CD, Streaming, and all digital and Hi-Res platforms.Shuffle Demons have captured the magic of their renowned live performances with this new release, recorded at the iconic Canterbury Music studio in Toronto with producer Jono Grant and engineer Julian Decorte. The stripped-down combination of bass, horns, and drums creates a bold and full-bodied sound, setting the stage for high-level improvisation and dynamic grooves.Born out of Toronto's vibrant street scene in 1984, Shuffle Demons have built a legacy as inno-vators of genre-defying music. Are You Really Real celebrates this history while pushing their music forward, blending traditional jazz elements with modern funk, blues, and rap influences. From intricate horn lines to joyful chaos, the album promises a listening experience like no other. "We feel fortunate to be able to make music, to celebrate the spirit of being in a band that has a unique sound and breeds a supportive atmosphere, to the tour the world spreading our joyful music to those who crave art that is emotionally uplifting."Joining Alma Records' esteemed roster of artists, Shuffle Demons continue to deliver music that uplifts and energizes. With Are You Really Real, they invite fans old and new to celebrate four decades of fearless creativity.Track Listing:1. X Marks The Spot2. Out To Sea3. Are You Really Real4. Bottom Dollar5. Ride The Wave6. Good Mourning7. Money Is My Only Religion8. Scala Rosa9. Sunny Side Up10. Prism11. In The Air12. Nice Signal13. Run The WorldShuffle Demons are going on tour!June 7 - Bodrum International Jazz Festival - Bodrum, TurkeyJune 14 - JazzFest Regina - Regina, SaskatchewanJune 20 - Medicine Hat Jazz Festival - Medicine Hat, AlbertaJune 21 - TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival - Winnipeg, ManitobaJune 26 - JazzYYC Summer Festival - Calgary, AlbertaJune 27 - Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ONJune 28 - TD Victoria International Jazz Festival - Victoria, BCJune 29 - TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival - Edmonton, AlbertaJuly 5 - SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival - Regina, SaskatchewanJuly 9 - Summer Kicks Concert Series - Golden, BCJuly 10 - Charles Bailey Theatre - Trail, BCJuly 11 - REVY.Live Outside - Revelstoke, BCJuly 12 - Song Sparrow Hall - Salmon Arm, BCJuly 25 - Jamboree - Barcelona, SpainJuly 26 - Colour of Meeting Festival - Policka, Czech RepublicJuly 31 - The Music Village - Brussels, BelgiumAugust 1 - Club il Giardino - Verona, ItalyAugust 2 - Sopot Molo Jazz Festival - Sopot, Poland



