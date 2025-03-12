Top40-Charts.com
News
Jazz 12 March, 2025

Shuffle Demons Release New Album "Are You Really Real" Out Now

Submit your news, get featured!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shuffle Demons celebrate their 40th anniversary with Are You Really Real, an electrifying new album that showcases their unique and unmistakable sound. The release highlights their trade- mark fusion of jazz, funk, blues, and rap with finely crafted compositions from all five band members.
Are You Really Real is available NOW on CD, Streaming, and all digital and Hi-Res platforms.

Shuffle Demons have captured the magic of their renowned live performances with this new release, recorded at the iconic Canterbury Music studio in Toronto with producer Jono Grant and engineer Julian Decorte. The stripped-down combination of bass, horns, and drums creates a bold and full-bodied sound, setting the stage for high-level improvisation and dynamic grooves.

Born out of Toronto's vibrant street scene in 1984, Shuffle Demons have built a legacy as inno-vators of genre-defying music. Are You Really Real celebrates this history while pushing their music forward, blending traditional jazz elements with modern funk, blues, and rap influences. From intricate horn lines to joyful chaos, the album promises a listening experience like no other. "We feel fortunate to be able to make music, to celebrate the spirit of being in a band that has a unique sound and breeds a supportive atmosphere, to the tour the world spreading our joyful music to those who crave art that is emotionally uplifting."

Joining Alma Records' esteemed roster of artists, Shuffle Demons continue to deliver music that uplifts and energizes. With Are You Really Real, they invite fans old and new to celebrate four decades of fearless creativity.

Track Listing:
1. X Marks The Spot
2. Out To Sea
3. Are You Really Real
4. Bottom Dollar
5. Ride The Wave
6. Good Mourning
7. Money Is My Only Religion
8. Scala Rosa
9. Sunny Side Up
10. Prism
11. In The Air
12. Nice Signal
13. Run The World

Shuffle Demons are going on tour!
June 7 - Bodrum International Jazz Festival - Bodrum, Turkey
June 14 - JazzFest Regina - Regina, Saskatchewan
June 20 - Medicine Hat Jazz Festival - Medicine Hat, Alberta
June 21 - TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival - Winnipeg, Manitoba
June 26 - JazzYYC Summer Festival - Calgary, Alberta
June 27 - Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON
June 28 - TD Victoria International Jazz Festival - Victoria, BC
June 29 - TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival - Edmonton, Alberta
July 5 - SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival - Regina, Saskatchewan
July 9 - Summer Kicks Concert Series - Golden, BC
July 10 - Charles Bailey Theatre - Trail, BC
July 11 - REVY.Live Outside - Revelstoke, BC
July 12 - Song Sparrow Hall - Salmon Arm, BC
July 25 - Jamboree - Barcelona, Spain
July 26 - Colour of Meeting Festival - Policka, Czech Republic
July 31 - The Music Village - Brussels, Belgium
August 1 - Club il Giardino - Verona, Italy
August 2 - Sopot Molo Jazz Festival - Sopot, Poland






