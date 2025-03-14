Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 14 March, 2025

Rad Luck To Drop New Music And Sets Sights On Major Deal

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
714 entries in 29 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
89 entries in 24 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
257 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
206 entries in 22 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
489 entries in 29 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
799 entries in 22 charts
The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park
239 entries in 21 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
325 entries in 19 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
357 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
380 entries in 25 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
868 entries in 25 charts
Rad Luck To Drop New Music And Sets Sights On Major Deal
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rad Luck, the high-energy hip hop artist based out of Charlotte, is making waves in the music scene with his unique sound and untapped talent. Following the success of his album "Psycho" released last year, Rad Luck is now sitting on two albums' worth of new music and is ready to continue taking the industry by storm.

Known for his electrifying freestyles and head-nodding beats, Rad Luck has been gaining a strong following in the hip hop community. His music reflects his personal experiences and struggles, making it relatable to his listeners. With his powerful lyrics and dynamic flow, the creative has been praised for his ability to captivate audiences and leave them wanting more.

With new music on the horizon, Rad Luck is building momentum for his next big project. He is determined to make a name for himself in the music industry and is actively seeking a major deal. Rad Luck's passion and drive have caught the attention of industry professionals, and he is confident that a deal is on the horizon. His goal is to reach a wider audience and share his music with the world and a record deal would help greatly in accomplishing that.

Rad Luck's dedication to his craft and his unwavering determination have set him apart from other artists in the industry. He continues to push boundaries and challenge himself creatively, and his fans are eagerly anticipating what he has in store. With his sights set on a major deal, Rad Luck is ready to make his mark in the music world and leave a lasting impact on the hip hop scene.

Stay tuned for more updates on Rad Luck's career and listen in to check out his latest music releases. Follow him on Instagram for updates and news on his upcoming releases. With a style full of energy and his undeniable talent, Rad Luck is an artist to watch out for in the hip hop scene.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0063529 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0076971054077148 secs