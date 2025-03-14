Elton John & Brandi Carlile Release Video For New Single "Swing For The Fences"





10. When This Old World Is Done With Me New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elton John and Brandi Carlile have released the music video for their latest single "Swing For The Fences." Directed by acclaimed director Xavier Dolan, working alongside celebrated choreographer Damien Jalet (Emilia Pérez, Anima, Suspiria), the video is a dynamic and emotional exploration of sensuality and liberation.Starring William Darby and Abdalla Amour, the video follows a young man home alone, dancing frantically, galvanized by the song and its energy. As he continues his liberating improvisation, the dance becomes more personal and visceral, before slowing as he is joined by a lover, ending in an intimate kiss.Director, Xavier Dolan, states: "When Brandi and Elton reached out with their song, the brief mentioned it was written for "young queer kids". I immediately saw this young lonely man dancing to himself. It isn't fortuitous that music and dancing have always been central to queer culture; it is an ultimate act of expression, abandonment, selflessness. I'm so grateful they came to me with this incredible opportunity to film a young person claiming his power and pride through music and dance, especially at a time where some people, some very powerful people, are trying to weaken and rescind that power, and tame that pride."Choreographer, Damien Jalet, states: "Helping Xavier to put together this video with such a beautiful and hopeful message was an offer I couldn't refuse. The goal here was to not dim or tame the feeling of an eruptive and spontaneous dancing joy by over choreographed routines. Departing from William's dynamics and improvisations and by his balletic background, and by Xavier's clear ideas on all the clashing emotional states the character is going through, the creation of this video became a beautiful « pas de trois » between us. I attempted to guide William and Abdalla in the development of meaningful and overjoyed gestures and impulses, allowing them to portray in the most personal way possible this anthem for freedom and pride." Watch the video below:"Swing For The Fences" is a life-affirming, joyous track and is the latest offering from Elton and Brandi's recently announced collaborative studio album Who Believes In Angels? set for release on April 4th via Interscope Records.The song is both a euphoric slice of rock 'n' roll, and a defiant and proud anthem. Speaking on the track, Brandi says: "Swing For The Fences' was a little gem I took into the studio with me: I'm a gay woman, Elton's a gay man and we both have families, and our dreams have come true. I was thinking, wouldn't it be cool to write an anthem for young gay kids out there that calls them into a bigger, more elegant, more fabulous life. Just like 'go, go! don't let anything hold you back!'."Elton adds: "When we recorded 'Swing For The Fences', it was the moment that crystallised where the album was going. It was hard to get to that point, but we knew we had to rise to the occasion and we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria. After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together. It just sounded great."The concept for Who Believes In Angels? was devised by close friends and regular collaborators Elton John, eleven time GRAMMY winning US superstar Brandi Carlile and multiple GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter Andrew Watt. They set out to create a genuinely collaborative studio album between Elton and Brandi. The album would mix Elton-led songs and Brandi-led songs, with long term collaborator Bernie Taupin and Brandi both contributing lyrics, and producer and co-writer Andrew Watt acting as the producer, mediator and creative conduit. Entering Los Angeles' Sunset Sound Studios in October 2023 with a completely blank slate, they pushed each other out of their comfort zones to write and record an album completely from scratch in just 20 days. They would be backed by a world class band of musicians comprising of Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, Gary Numan and David Gilmour) and Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck).Elton and Brandi will be in the UK for 'An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile' at The London Palladium on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. This sold-out one night only event will see them grace the stage of one of London's most iconic venues for a unique evening of performance and storytelling.Xavier Dolan is an internationally acclaimed Canadian filmmaker and actor. Since 2009, he has written and directed eight celebrated feature films, all premiering at prestigious festivals such as Cannes and the Venice Film Festival. His accolades include multiple César Awards, as well as the Jury Prize and Grand Prix at Cannes. In addition to his film work, Dolan directed Adele's iconic music videos for " Hello " and "Easy on Me" earning a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video in 2021. Damien Jalet is recognized as one of the most innovative and celebrated choreographers of our time. His unique performances have been shown all across the world. His work brings themes of identity, transformation, and resistance through movement, pushing the boundaries of dance by looking at the human body's limitations. His choreographic exploration converses with various disciplines. He's notably collaborated with Marina Abramović, Madonna, Paul Thomas Anderson (Anima), Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), The Paris Opera Ballet, JR and Thomas Bangalter, among many others.Who Believes In Angels? tracklisting:1. The Rose Of Laura Nyro2. Little Richard's Bible3. Swing For The Fences4. Never Too Late5. You Without Me6. Who Believes In Angels?7. The River Man8. A Little Light9. Someone To Belong To10. When This Old World Is Done With Me



