New Haim Single "Relationships" And Video Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles rock band HAIM today makes a powerful return with brand new single and video "Relationships," out now on Polydor Records. "What's all this talk about relationships?" is among the questions explored by the sister trio of Este, Danielle and Alana Haim who navigate the whirlwind of unexplainable feelings brought on by the evolution of relationships. The single premiered earlier today as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record and is the first new music from the band's highly anticipated and not yet announced fourth studio album. "Relationships," which features the band's familiar mix of genres, offers a contrast to the forthcoming album's Rock sound and was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim. The video stars HAIM with actor Drew Starkey and was directed by Camille Summers-Valli.In 2021 Haim's third album, 'Women In Music Pt. III' entered at Number One on the UK Album chart, marking the second time the band has reached this prestigious achievement. That same year, HAIM took home their first BRIT Award for International Group. HAIM made history as the first all-female rock group to be nominated for the GRAMMY Album of The Year with 'Women In Music Pt. III.' The album was met with an overwhelming amount of critical acclaim, debuted #1 on the U.S. Album Sales chart, as well as the Rock and Alternative charts. Renowned for their high energy live performances, HAIM have toured the world playing headline shows and festival stages including Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more. The band are set to perform at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 27, as well as Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on June 6 and Portugal on June 14.



