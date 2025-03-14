|Support our efforts,
New Haim Single "Relationships" And Video Out Now
Hot Songs Around The World
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
714 entries in 29 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
89 entries in 24 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
257 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
206 entries in 22 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
489 entries in 29 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
799 entries in 22 charts
The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park
239 entries in 21 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
325 entries in 19 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
357 entries in 21 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
380 entries in 25 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
868 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Lisa Of Blackpink, Queen Latifah And Raye To Perform At 97th Oscars
Norwegian All-Female Garage/Pop Rockers The Cocktail Slippers Release New 2-Song Single "Live At Blaker Festival Norway"
Nelly Furtado Announces New Remixes Of "Say It Right" And "Maneater" Dropping Throughout March From Deborah De Luca, Rinzen, Adana Twins & Nala