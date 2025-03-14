Tucker Wetmore Dominates Country Radio With "3,2,1"



Written by Josh Miller, Summer Overstreet and Jordan Reynolds, "3,2,1" tells the story of regret and missed chances: "3 words, 2 late, damn girl you're the 1 that got away." The song's clever turns of phrase and infectious melody positions Wetmore "just a heartbeat away from being a household hit" (Country Central).



The radio success comes just weeks before his debut album What Not Todrops on Friday, April 25. The upcoming 19-song collection encapsulates the highs, lows and lessons learned in Wetmore's 25 years. Produced by Chris LaCorte, the record weaves together interconnected themes, "like red yarn connecting a bunch of pins on a wall," as Wetmore describes it. At its core is the title-track, "What Not To," a song about struggle, compassion and salvation. "Momma said you don't pray no more/breaks my heart, so I do it for you," Wetmore sings in the title track.



Wetmore has spent the last year in overdrive, skyrocketing from a budding star to one of the genre's most sought after talents. His RIAA PLATINUM-certified No.1 hit single "



Clocking in at one year in the format, Wetmore has proven to be unstoppable, fueled by his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You." After releasing his debut EP Waves on a Sunset in October, his catalog has amassed him more than 810 million total global streams to date and has earned spots on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, Billboard, VEVO, MusicRow and many more.



With new music, major festival appearances and a whirlwind touring schedule ahead, Wetmore is a force to be reckoned with. For updates, tour dates and announcements, keep up with Wetmore on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and his website at tuckerwetmore.com.



CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR TUCKER WETMORE:

"reaching career milestones at warp speed" - Billboard

"clearly he's off to a great start" - Forbes

"creating music with a healthy dose of grit and honesty" - People

"this guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with the name now" - Barstool Sports

"everything he touches turns to gold" - Top40-Charts.com



Having notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his RIAA PLATINUM-certified debut singles "Wine Into Whiskey" and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off his first No.1 on the Country radio charts earlier this year with "Wind Up Missin' You," country powerhouse Tucker Wetmore is once again solidifying his presence at Country radio. His lead single "3,2,1" impacted airwaves Monday (3/10) and debuted as the No.1 most-added with 73 first-week stations, putting a stamp on his rapid ascent as one of the genre's most in-demand new artists.Written by Josh Miller, Summer Overstreet and Jordan Reynolds, "3,2,1" tells the story of regret and missed chances: "3 words, 2 late, damn girl you're the 1 that got away." The song's clever turns of phrase and infectious melody positions Wetmore "just a heartbeat away from being a household hit" (Country Central).The radio success comes just weeks before his debut album What Not Todrops on Friday, April 25. The upcoming 19-song collection encapsulates the highs, lows and lessons learned in Wetmore's 25 years. Produced by Chris LaCorte, the record weaves together interconnected themes, "like red yarn connecting a bunch of pins on a wall," as Wetmore describes it. At its core is the title-track, "What Not To," a song about struggle, compassion and salvation. "Momma said you don't pray no more/breaks my heart, so I do it for you," Wetmore sings in the title track.Wetmore has spent the last year in overdrive, skyrocketing from a budding star to one of the genre's most sought after talents. His RIAA PLATINUM-certified No.1 hit single " Wind Up Missin' You " dominated the charts, earning him an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Best New Country Artist and making his national television debut with the track on NBC's TODAY with Jenna & Friends (WATCH). The 2025 Opry NextStage Artist is currently treating fans overseas with multiple performances across Europe at Country 2 Country (C2C). His trip across the pond is bolstered by dates from his extended WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025, including a sold-out stop at London's Electric Ballroom. He will also join Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support across 33 dates this summer.Clocking in at one year in the format, Wetmore has proven to be unstoppable, fueled by his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You." After releasing his debut EP Waves on a Sunset in October, his catalog has amassed him more than 810 million total global streams to date and has earned spots on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, Billboard, VEVO, MusicRow and many more.With new music, major festival appearances and a whirlwind touring schedule ahead, Wetmore is a force to be reckoned with. For updates, tour dates and announcements, keep up with Wetmore on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and his website at tuckerwetmore.com.CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR TUCKER WETMORE:"reaching career milestones at warp speed" - Billboard"clearly he's off to a great start" - Forbes"creating music with a healthy dose of grit and honesty" - People"this guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with the name now" - Barstool Sports"everything he touches turns to gold" - Top40-Charts.comHaving notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his RIAA PLATINUM-certified debut singles "Wine Into Whiskey" and " Wind Up Missin' You " and surpassing over 810 million streams in less than a year, Washington-born singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore is well on the way to becoming a certified breakout country star. Wetmore signed a major-label record deal last summer with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music, had two songs featured on the star-studded Twisterssoundtrack ("Already Had It" and "Steal My Thunder" (with Conner Smith)), made his Grand Ole Opry debut and delivered his first EP, Waves on a Sunset. He brought his music directly to fans on tour with Kameron Marlowe and Luke Bryan before selling out his first-ever headlining tour WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2024. Now, in 2025, the skyrocketing talent will extend his headlining efforts with dates in the UK, US and Europe before joining Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support. Wetmore will continue releasing new music, with songs that reflect his cross-genre musical upbringing, embracing all manners of country, reggae, rock and hip-hop, albeit anchored by classic country storytelling. Wetmore enters 2025 as One to Watch by Billboard, MusicRow, VEVO, Spotify, the Grand Ole Opry and more, with his debut single " Wind Up Missin' You " already earning him his first No.1 on the Mediabase Country chart.



