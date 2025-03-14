Grateful Dead Enjoying The Ride





Spanning 25 years of legendary live performances, this expansive collection spotlights defining shows from 1969 to 1994 at 20 venues that consistently inspired the band to new heights—Winterland, Frost Amphitheatre, Madison



With the exception of a few tracks from earlier releases, virtually all of the music onENJOYING THE RIDE is previously unreleased, spanning more than 450 tracks and over 60 hours of music. Of the 20 shows in the collection, 17 are presented in full, with some featuring additional material from the same venue. The remaining three—Fillmore West, Fillmore East, and



ENJOYING THE RIDE will be available exclusively from Dead.net on May 30. This 60-CDboxed set is limited to 6,000 individually numbered copies. ALAC and high-res FLAC downloads will also be available on the same day.



Unreleased versions of "Scarlet Begonias," "Touch Of Grey," and "Fire On The Mountain," recorded live at the Greek Theatre on July 13, 1984, are available today digitally.



For those seeking a concise itinerary, THE MUSIC NEVER STOPPED distills Enjoying The Ride into a shorter route through the band's diamond anniversary celebration. Featuring at least one song from every venue in the deluxe set, it offers a briefer—but no less illuminating—journey through the music that shaped the Grateful Dead's live legacy. It will be available on May 30 from Rhino.com on 3CDs, 6LPs, and digitally.



Rhino Records President Mark Pinkus discusses the band's legacy and his personal connection to Enjoying The Ride, "I truly believe that Enjoying The Ride captures both the spirit of following the







Beyond the extraordinary music, he says Enjoying The Ride is a celebration of the journey itself. "On these 60 CDs, you'll find music spanning more than 25 years, from 1969 to 1994, with the venues and the millions of journeys to get to them, making an essential part of the story. Going to see the Grateful Dead, following them from city to city, was likened to the modern equivalent of running away and joining the circus. These 20 venues are where the circus took us, and the show was something we never wanted to miss."



The collection is housed in a custom keepsake box inspired by the experience of traveling from city to city to see the Dead at legendary venues across America. Inside, a beautifully detailed tour guide features liner notes by



These performances were originally recorded by Owsley "Bear" Stanley, Betty Cantor-Jackson, Kidd Candelario, Dan Healy, and John Cutler.



Like the music itself, the



Certain venues weren't just stops along the road—they were catalysts, places where the



A few months later, in June 1969, the Dead took the stage at the Fillmore West, a cornerstone of the band's early years. Originally known as the Carousel Ballroom, the venue was briefly operated by the Dead and other San Francisco bands before Bill Graham took over in 1968, transforming it into the city's premier rock hall. The Fillmore West recordings include the first live performance of "Dire Wolf," a song that would find its way onto Workingman's Dead a year later.



In February 1971, the Dead staged a six-night run at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The shows, originally recorded for the live album



As the Godchaux era neared its end in May 1978, the Dead turned a Saturday night at the Spectrum in Philadelphia into an unforgettable party. The second set's "Playing in the Band" built in intensity before giving way to "Drums," where the full band joined in on Hart's developing Rhythm Devils concept. Even basketball great Bill Walton joined the percussive frenzy as the music spiraled into one of the Dead's earliest delineated "



By August 1979, Brent Mydland had taken over on keys when the Dead returned to Red Rocks Amphitheatre under open skies, testing new material with early live airings of "



The '80s brought fresh songs, new venues, and unexpected revivals, including the live debut of "Touch of Grey" on



Two years later, on July 13, 1984, at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the band revived "



By fall 1985, the Dead were back in the Bay Area at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, marking their 20th anniversary—Twenty Years So Far—with a run that leaned into their Warlocks-era roots. They opened the November 21 show with "Big Boy Pete," a rarity not played since 1978, and closed with another throwback, "Walking the Dog," making its final appearance in the band's repertoire. Along the way, they revisited other



Closing out the decade, the Dead made their first appearance at Deer Creek



By the 1990s, the



March 17, 1993—St. Patrick's Day—found the Dead at the Capital Centre, weaving in originals from a never-completed studio album. Among them were "



In the fall of 1994, the Dead returned to



Premiering on March 13, the 11th season of the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast opens with a two-part heartfelt tribute to Phil Lesh, who passed away last October, featuring archival interviews with Lesh, Phish's Mike Gordon, Dead & Co.'s Oteil Burbridge, and other collaborators. Then, beginning April 10, the season shifts its focus to celebrating the band's 60th anniversary and exploring the music featured in Enjoying The Ride. 