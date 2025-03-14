Melissa Errico Brings The Story Of A Rose: A Musical Reverie On The Great War To Washington DC Region On May 7





In a unique mix of beautiful song and brilliant speech, Melissa relates the story of the too-often-overlooked epoch of World War One, in all its many-sided American complexity, in an original musical presentation produced by The Doughboy Foundation to benefit its work in support of America's



A sparkling, orchestral one-woman concert with evocative visuals, ravishing period costumes, and an all-star jazz ensemble, "The Story of a Rose" is both stylish entertainment and a deep reflection on a war we must not forget. As ever, Melissa's touch will be intelligent and sensual, as she narrates her subject with the deep resonance of a mother of three teenagers, the same age today as the soldiers whose lives she sings.



From the arrival of Italian and Jewish immigrants before the war to the birth of distinctly American song during it, from the flight from



Under the musical direction of the great jazz pianist Tedd Firth (Marilyn Maye, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein) and his big-band period ensemble, Melissa will share wartime tunes of patriotism and protest, loss and longing, from "Oh, How I Hate To Get Up In The Morning!" to "I Didn't Raise My Boy to Be a Soldier," "Alexander's Ragtime Band" to a soaring "They Didn't Believe Me," all ending in a rousing chorus of "



Throughout, Melissa tells us the story of her Rose, her aunt — a story of a family legend, by turns mischievous and melancholy, which becomes the story of a lost time. "Music," she declares affirmatively, "is the one force that can connect our private memories to our common history. Every time we sing their songs; the people of a lost time live again." "The Story of a Rose" will make the stage ring with history, and with hope.



Actress, recording artist and writer Melissa Errico has been called, at her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022, "a unique force in the life of the New York theater-- there's no one quite like her!" A Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand's "Amour" on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as "My Fair Lady", "High Society", "



Tedd Firth is a New York City based musical director, jazz pianist and arranger. He currently serves as the musical director for Marilyn Maye, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell and, of course, Melissa Errico. His work as a musical director has included the reunion of the original Broadway cast of "



The mission of The Doughboy Foundation is to keep faith with the American doughboy. From its inception in 2013, the Foundation has played a key role in envisioning, building, and now supporting America's

Through the generous support of many organizations and individuals, the Doughboy Foundation will continue its mission of stewardship for the



Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer and author Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, Dracula, Les Misérables) will take the stage at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center (located on NOVA's Alexandria Campus) on May 7, with her mesmerizing new musical presentation, The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on The Great War.In a unique mix of beautiful song and brilliant speech, Melissa relates the story of the too-often-overlooked epoch of World War One, in all its many-sided American complexity, in an original musical presentation produced by The Doughboy Foundation to benefit its work in support of America's National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. The show is also presented by the Gary Sinise Foundation, which was established by Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise to honor our nation's defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire and support these heroes.A sparkling, orchestral one-woman concert with evocative visuals, ravishing period costumes, and an all-star jazz ensemble, "The Story of a Rose" is both stylish entertainment and a deep reflection on a war we must not forget. As ever, Melissa's touch will be intelligent and sensual, as she narrates her subject with the deep resonance of a mother of three teenagers, the same age today as the soldiers whose lives she sings.From the arrival of Italian and Jewish immigrants before the war to the birth of distinctly American song during it, from the flight from Europe in the "oughts" of the twentieth century to the return of American soldiers to Europe in the teens -- from the nascent glories of Irving Berlin and Jerome Kern to the great Harlem Hellfighters and their introduction of American jazz to France right on the battlefields of the Western Front - every face of the Great War, the people who lived through it, and, above all, the music that they sang, will come alive. Using her own great Aunt Rose as her avatar and the Ziegfeld Follies that Rose starred in as a frame, Melissa recreates the songs and hopes and loves of the people of the time.Under the musical direction of the great jazz pianist Tedd Firth (Marilyn Maye, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein) and his big-band period ensemble, Melissa will share wartime tunes of patriotism and protest, loss and longing, from "Oh, How I Hate To Get Up In The Morning!" to "I Didn't Raise My Boy to Be a Soldier," "Alexander's Ragtime Band" to a soaring "They Didn't Believe Me," all ending in a rousing chorus of " God Bless America " - a song Berlin wrote for the First World War. Acclaimed Broadway actor/musician George Abud (Lempicka, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, The Band's Visit) assists in a variety of onstage roles.Throughout, Melissa tells us the story of her Rose, her aunt — a story of a family legend, by turns mischievous and melancholy, which becomes the story of a lost time. "Music," she declares affirmatively, "is the one force that can connect our private memories to our common history. Every time we sing their songs; the people of a lost time live again." "The Story of a Rose" will make the stage ring with history, and with hope.Actress, recording artist and writer Melissa Errico has been called, at her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022, "a unique force in the life of the New York theater-- there's no one quite like her!" A Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand's "Amour" on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as "My Fair Lady", "High Society", " White Christmas ", "Les Misérables" & mor e— she has come into her distinct own in recent years with concerts and cabarets touring the world that spin together vital and witty talk with the sublime singing that had Opera News dub her "The Maria Callas of the American musical theater." Stephen Sondheim and Legrand, among others, have been the subjects of her solo concerts - her 2019 album "Sondheim Sublime" was called, by the Wall Street Journal, "The finest solo Sondheim album ever recorded". She is touring her new album, the acclaimed "Sondheim in the City" —culminating in her London solo concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall on July 12, 2025. She has also recently appeared as Mrs. Patrick Campbell in the play "Dear Liar" at the Irish Rep and premiered the role of Eleanor of Aquitaine last fall in an unforgettable concert at the Metropolitan Museum's Cloisters, singing a new David Shire/ Adam Gopnik musical penned for her. In addition, she writes regularly about the comic twists and turns in the life of a performer for The New York Times, in a series dubbed by the newspaper "Scenes From An Acting Life." From Paris, where she appeared last summer with her frequent concert mate Isabelle Georges at the Bal Blomet, to London, where she is a regular at Crazy Coqs cabaret - from the Elysée Palace to the stages of the Grand Rex, Montreal Jazz Festival and Carnegie Hall - she brings her inimitable mind, spirit, voice and soul to audiences around the world.Tedd Firth is a New York City based musical director, jazz pianist and arranger. He currently serves as the musical director for Marilyn Maye, Bernadette Peters, Michael Feinstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell and, of course, Melissa Errico. His work as a musical director has included the reunion of the original Broadway cast of " Into The Woods " at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts in Costa Mesa, CA as well as serving as musical director for Michael Feinstein's "Jazz and Popular Song" concert series at Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. His arrangements have recently been featured by the Boston Pops and the New York Pops orchestras; and on many of Melissa's solo studio albums Sondheim Sublime (Warner Music), Legrand Affair Deluxe: The Music of Michel Legrand (Warner Music), the award-winning Out of The Dark: The Film Noir Project (Warner Music), and the new Sondheim In The City (Concord 2024) which Gramophone Magazine UK said "…takes the musical theater compilation album to another level" and The New York Times called "a New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak."The mission of The Doughboy Foundation is to keep faith with the American doughboy. From its inception in 2013, the Foundation has played a key role in envisioning, building, and now supporting America's National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Foundation does this in many ways: the sounding of Daily Taps at the National World War I Memorial, expanding access to the Memorial via mobile apps, organizing signature events, and presenting "Stories of Service" that encourage learning about America's pivotal role in "the war that changed the world." This musical presentation is a key component of The Foundation's mission to honor and educate audiences about the sacrifices made by those who served in WWI, through immersive, experiential events that encompass sculpture, music, and the performing arts.Through the generous support of many organizations and individuals, the Doughboy Foundation will continue its mission of stewardship for the National WWI Memorial and the remembrance of all those who served and sacrificed for our nation in WWI.Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11 Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org



