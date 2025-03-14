Olivia Wolf's Existential-Folk-Rock-Country X Acoustic Guitar Sessions Out Now





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging roots artist Olivia Wolf's debut album Silver Rounds (1.17) tackles every stage of grief and the power of human resilience, while showcasing her timeless, "San Francisco-to-Nashville, existential-folk-rock-country" sound, which she puts on full display via her stripped-back sessions for Acoustic Guitar Magazine.In the 10-minute session, Wolf performs "Cosmic Appalachian Radio," "The Veil" and "Good Smoke Too" from her new album alongside her guitarist Sam Berce (Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina), bringing out her 2021 Gibson Southern Jumbo 1936 Reissue. Read more about her sound and inspiration, here: acousticguitar.com/olivia-wolfs-cosmic-country-acoustic-guitar-sessionsWolf's debut album has received praise from Billboard, KCRW, The Tennessean, Saving Country Music and more, and Ann Powers (NPR + freelance) says "she's got the voice and the attitude and the band to go places."For more information on Wolf, visit oliviawolf.com.Watch Olivia Wolf's Acoustic Guitar Sessions, here:



