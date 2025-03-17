Save Ferris On Tour!





This summer the band will be heading overseas for a UK/ European tour and festival dates. KEEP AN EAR OUT FOR "GET DANCING", THEIR new single AND VIDEO TO BE RELEASED soon!



Save Ferris is a ska-punk powerhouse that blends infectious energy with heart-pounding rhythms, creating a sound that's both nostalgic and timeless. Hailing from Southern California, the band first burst onto the scene in the mid-'90s, blending ska's signature brass and up-tempo beats with punk rock's raw edge and rebellious spirit. Fronted by the dynamic and captivating Monique Powell, Save Ferris quickly became known for their energetic live shows and catchy, anthem-like tracks.



Their debut album, It Means



Over the years, Save Ferris has navigated changes in both the music scene and within the band itself, but their core sound—fueled by a blend of punk, ska, and pop—is as vibrant and energetic as ever. Their passion for music and connection to fans remains a constant, and with each performance, they prove why they're one of the most memorable bands to emerge from the '90s ska revival.



Save Ferris' influence extends far beyond their hit songs, as they helped solidify ska-punk as a mainstream force, paving the way for countless other bands. With a sound that's both a tribute to the past and a forward-looking reflection of their evolution, Save Ferris continues to captivate listeners, leaving a lasting mark on the music world.



Upcoming Shows:

March 14 - Solana Beach, San

March 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Event Center at Desert Breeze



APRIL:

4/26 - Chicago, IL- @chopshopchi

4/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - @pyramidschemegr

4/28 - Madison, WI - @highnoonmadison

4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - @shank_hall

4/30 - Des Moines, IA - @xbklive



MAY:

5/1 - Minneapolis, MN - @turfclubmn

5/2 - Omaha, NE - @waiting_room

5/3 - Lawrence, KS - @thebottleneck

5/4- Wichita, KS -@waveict

5/5 - Tulsa, OK - @vanguardtulsa

5/7 - Nashville, TN - @thebasementeast

5/8 - Greenville, SC - @radioroomgreenville

5/9 - Raleigh, NC - @kingsraleigh

5/ 11 - Orlando, FL - @hoborlando

5/13- Jacksonville, FL - @jackrabbitslive

5/14- Pensacola, FL - @pensacolahandlebar

5/16- Houston, TX - @lastconcertcafe

5/17 - Dallas, TX - @ferriswheelers

5/18- Oklahoma City, OK - @89thstreetokc

5/20 - St. Louis, MO -@oldrockhousestl



UK/Europe:

5/24 UK HATFIELD SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL SOUTH

5/25 UK LEEDS SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL NORTH

5/29 G. BERLIN SO56

5/ 30 A. WELS SBAM FESTIVAL



JUNE:

6/20



JULY:

7/20 NL KOOG AAN DE ZAAN HALTPOP FESTIVAL



AUGUST:

8/2 B. DUFFEL BRACKROCK FESTIVAL

8/3 UK LONDON ISLINGTON O2 ACADEMY Tickets

8/4 SLOVENIA TOLMIN PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

8/7 UK HUDDERSFIELD PARISH

8/8 UK BLACKPOOL REBELLION FESTIVAL



What others have said about Save Ferris' live show:



"There was never a dull moment onstage with Save Ferris. Powell led a powerhouse performance throughout the set; it was the most fun I've seen a band have onstage in a while. Her talent and charm as a front-woman carried the show with a mixture of sensational vocals, a sense of vulnerability, and comedic instinct."- OC



"Finally, the arrival of Save Ferris proved that no matter how much has changed, some things never will. The room weighed heavy, thick with anticipation for a band some of us have stayed in touch with for 25 years and some of us were finally over ourselves enough to embrace again. I was immediately reminded why I fell in love with SF so many years ago."- That's Good Enough For Me



"Save Ferris arrived on stage to thunderous applause. From that point, the electricity in the general admission area swept up everyone and, probably for the first time in years, I saw an audience moved to a frenzy of ska dancing. Save Ferris gave you exactly what you wanted to hear performed and exactly the experience you'd expect."- That



"Powell's stage persona seems tailor-made for a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Save Ferris are headed back out on the road with the announcement of their spring tour dates. Se dates below.This summer the band will be heading overseas for a UK/ European tour and festival dates. KEEP AN EAR OUT FOR "GET DANCING", THEIR new single AND VIDEO TO BE RELEASED soon!Save Ferris is a ska-punk powerhouse that blends infectious energy with heart-pounding rhythms, creating a sound that's both nostalgic and timeless. Hailing from Southern California, the band first burst onto the scene in the mid-'90s, blending ska's signature brass and up-tempo beats with punk rock's raw edge and rebellious spirit. Fronted by the dynamic and captivating Monique Powell, Save Ferris quickly became known for their energetic live shows and catchy, anthem-like tracks.Their debut album, It Means Everything (1996), earned them a loyal following with tracks like "Come On Eileen," a bold cover of Dexys Midnight Runners' classic, which became a breakout hit. Their sound—characterized by tight horn sections, infectious guitar riffs, and Powell's powerful vocals—immediately set them apart from other ska bands of the era.Over the years, Save Ferris has navigated changes in both the music scene and within the band itself, but their core sound—fueled by a blend of punk, ska, and pop—is as vibrant and energetic as ever. Their passion for music and connection to fans remains a constant, and with each performance, they prove why they're one of the most memorable bands to emerge from the '90s ska revival.Save Ferris' influence extends far beyond their hit songs, as they helped solidify ska-punk as a mainstream force, paving the way for countless other bands. With a sound that's both a tribute to the past and a forward-looking reflection of their evolution, Save Ferris continues to captivate listeners, leaving a lasting mark on the music world.Upcoming Shows:March 14 - Solana Beach, San Diego CA - Belly Up TavernMarch 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Event Center at Desert BreezeAPRIL:4/26 - Chicago, IL- @chopshopchi4/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - @pyramidschemegr4/28 - Madison, WI - @highnoonmadison4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - @shank_hall4/30 - Des Moines, IA - @xbkliveMAY:5/1 - Minneapolis, MN - @turfclubmn5/2 - Omaha, NE - @waiting_room5/3 - Lawrence, KS - @thebottleneck5/4- Wichita, KS -@waveict5/5 - Tulsa, OK - @vanguardtulsa5/7 - Nashville, TN - @thebasementeast5/8 - Greenville, SC - @radioroomgreenville5/9 - Raleigh, NC - @kingsraleigh5/ 11 - Orlando, FL - @hoborlando5/13- Jacksonville, FL - @jackrabbitslive5/14- Pensacola, FL - @pensacolahandlebar5/16- Houston, TX - @lastconcertcafe5/17 - Dallas, TX - @ferriswheelers5/18- Oklahoma City, OK - @89thstreetokc5/20 - St. Louis, MO -@oldrockhousestlUK/Europe:5/24 UK HATFIELD SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL SOUTH5/25 UK LEEDS SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL NORTH5/29 G. BERLIN SO565/ 30 A. WELS SBAM FESTIVALJUNE:6/20 Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival (Victoria, BC)JULY:7/20 NL KOOG AAN DE ZAAN HALTPOP FESTIVALAUGUST:8/2 B. DUFFEL BRACKROCK FESTIVAL8/3 UK LONDON ISLINGTON O2 ACADEMY Tickets8/4 SLOVENIA TOLMIN PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY FESTIVAL8/7 UK HUDDERSFIELD PARISH8/8 UK BLACKPOOL REBELLION FESTIVALWhat others have said about Save Ferris' live show:"There was never a dull moment onstage with Save Ferris. Powell led a powerhouse performance throughout the set; it was the most fun I've seen a band have onstage in a while. Her talent and charm as a front-woman carried the show with a mixture of sensational vocals, a sense of vulnerability, and comedic instinct."- OC Music News"Finally, the arrival of Save Ferris proved that no matter how much has changed, some things never will. The room weighed heavy, thick with anticipation for a band some of us have stayed in touch with for 25 years and some of us were finally over ourselves enough to embrace again. I was immediately reminded why I fell in love with SF so many years ago."- That's Good Enough For Me"Save Ferris arrived on stage to thunderous applause. From that point, the electricity in the general admission area swept up everyone and, probably for the first time in years, I saw an audience moved to a frenzy of ska dancing. Save Ferris gave you exactly what you wanted to hear performed and exactly the experience you'd expect."- That Music Magazine"Powell's stage persona seems tailor-made for a Vegas residency; on this evening, she slipped easily between genres such as swing and pop and proved she could drop entertaining, wise-cracking stage banter with the best of them."- San Diego Reader



