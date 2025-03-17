Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 17 March, 2025

Arkells Present "The Rally" With Special Guests: Portugal. The Man, Valley, Seago

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
214 entries in 3 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
379 entries in 22 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
173 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
889 entries in 25 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
475 entries in 20 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
810 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
742 entries in 30 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
395 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
516 entries in 29 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
269 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
226 entries in 23 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
106 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
320 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
334 entries in 19 charts
Arkells Present "The Rally" With Special Guests: Portugal. The Man, Valley, Seago
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live Nation and ARKELLS are pleased to announce this summer's hometown festival -THE RALLY- live at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, ON. With support from very special guests Portugal. The Man, Valley and Seago, the third edition of THE RALLY is set for June 21st, 2025 - the ultimate celebration of live music, friends and community.

"This event was an ambitious idea in 2018—I mean we're playing a football stadium?!," remarks frontman Max Kerman. "It got bigger in 2022, and 2025 feels like the right year to make it three." "If you've been to The Rally, you know how much it means to us. It's a chance to not only throw the biggest party in Hamilton, but to celebrate the city that made us. The best remedy to the moment we're living in is spending time together. We can't wait to be back."

$1 FROM EVERY TICKET SOLD WILL BE DONATED TO HAMILTON ORGANIZATIONS VIA PLUS 1

Arkells are proud to partner with PLUS1.ORG to support the causes that are meaningful to them and their community. For the third edition of THE RALLY Arkells are supporting three organizations— Eva Rothwell Centre, Mission Services, and REFUGE Newcomer Health—groups working to support the city and its people. In addition to announcing their partnership with these organizations alongside The Rally, Arkells will be making a $10,000 contribution to each in recognition of their incredible service.

Tickets to The Rally will go on-sale Friday March 21st at 10 AM, with pre-sales starting Tuesday March 18 at 10 AM and running until Thursday March 20 at 10 PM. Arkells fans can sign up for their artist pre-sale at www.arkellsmusic.com/therally.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0076871 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050263404846191 secs