Arkells Present "The Rally" With Special Guests: Portugal. The Man, Valley, Seago

Tickets to The Rally will go on-sale Friday March 21st at 10 AM, with pre-sales starting Tuesday March 18 at 10 AM and running until New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live Nation and ARKELLS are pleased to announce this summer's hometown festival -THE RALLY- live at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, ON. With support from very special guests Portugal. The Man, Valley and Seago, the third edition of THE RALLY is set for June 21st, 2025 - the ultimate celebration of live music, friends and community."This event was an ambitious idea in 2018—I mean we're playing a football stadium?!," remarks frontman Max Kerman. "It got bigger in 2022, and 2025 feels like the right year to make it three." "If you've been to The Rally, you know how much it means to us. It's a chance to not only throw the biggest party in Hamilton, but to celebrate the city that made us. The best remedy to the moment we're living in is spending time together. We can't wait to be back."$1 FROM EVERY TICKET SOLD WILL BE DONATED TO HAMILTON ORGANIZATIONS VIA PLUS 1 Arkells are proud to partner with PLUS1.ORG to support the causes that are meaningful to them and their community. For the third edition of THE RALLY Arkells are supporting three organizations— Eva Rothwell Centre, Mission Services, and REFUGE Newcomer Health—groups working to support the city and its people. In addition to announcing their partnership with these organizations alongside The Rally, Arkells will be making a $10,000 contribution to each in recognition of their incredible service.Tickets to The Rally will go on-sale Friday March 21st at 10 AM, with pre-sales starting Tuesday March 18 at 10 AM and running until Thursday March 20 at 10 PM. Arkells fans can sign up for their artist pre-sale at www.arkellsmusic.com/therally.



