Chappell Roan Releases New Country Anthem "The Giver"





"I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I'm making a country album??? My answer is.. right now I'm just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y'all." - Chappell Roan



To launch "The Giver", Roan is releasing five 7-inch limited edition vinyl records, each featuring artwork that showcases Roan embodying different service-oriented characters including a lawyer, dentist, plumber, and private investigator. The characters mirror the personas on billboards in cities like Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles teasing the single and displaying phrases like "Your Ex's Worst Nightmare". The billboards, which sparked internet fervor, provided a hotline number, 620-HOT-TO-GO, which, when dialed, offers an amusing menu leading to previews of the new song.



2024 was a landmark year for Roan, marked by standout live performances at NPR's Tiny Desk, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The



The culmination of Roan's remarkable year came at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she was honored with the Best New Artist award. During her acceptance speech, she highlighted the critical issue of living wages and health insurance for artists, advocating for systemic change to ensure musicians receive adequate protection and compensation. Her electrifying performance of her synth-pop smash breakthrough "



With "The Giver," Chappell continues to trailblaze her unique vision of pop music — one that challenges the status quo, celebrates queer expression and, above all, is about being authentic to your true self. Her momentous achievements, technicolor performances, and unabashed honesty thus far have poised her for an even more remarkable 2025. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Grammy-award winning and 6x nominated pop sensation Chappell Roan releases her highly-anticipated country anthem "The Giver" via Amusement/Island Records. Her first release of 2025, and the first since her certified 4x platinum 2024 single "Good Luck Babe!", "The Giver" is a glorious boot-stomping, fiddle-fueled expression of dedication and dominance. "Cause you ain't gotta tell me, it's just in my nature, so take it like a taker, cause baby, I'm a giver; Ain't no need to hurry, cause baby, I deliver; Ain't no country boy quitter, I get the job done," the Midwestern darling twangs on its high-energy chorus. With raucous western instrumentation and heart-baring lyrics, Roan's first country song marks the beginning of her next chapter."I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I'm making a country album??? My answer is.. right now I'm just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y'all." - Chappell RoanTo launch "The Giver", Roan is releasing five 7-inch limited edition vinyl records, each featuring artwork that showcases Roan embodying different service-oriented characters including a lawyer, dentist, plumber, and private investigator. The characters mirror the personas on billboards in cities like Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles teasing the single and displaying phrases like "Your Ex's Worst Nightmare". The billboards, which sparked internet fervor, provided a hotline number, 620-HOT-TO-GO, which, when dialed, offers an amusing menu leading to previews of the new song.2024 was a landmark year for Roan, marked by standout live performances at NPR's Tiny Desk, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live, where she first debuted "The Giver", sparking viral anticipation of its official release. In April, she released the single " Good Luck, Babe! ", which debuted at #77 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually climbed to #4 by September. The track was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Roan's debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released in September 2023 via Amusement/Island Records, headed by her frequent collaborator and 67th Grammy winning Producer of the Year Daniel Nigro. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was included on Best Albums of 2023 lists from Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Atlantic, Time, VOGUE, and many more, saw a resurgence in popularity, entering the top ten on the Billboard 200 in June 2024, reaching #2 by August, and received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Her performances at major festivals, including Coachella and Lollapalooza, sparked a frenzy of praise with her Lollapalooza set drawing the largest daytime crowd in the festival's history.The culmination of Roan's remarkable year came at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she was honored with the Best New Artist award. During her acceptance speech, she highlighted the critical issue of living wages and health insurance for artists, advocating for systemic change to ensure musicians receive adequate protection and compensation. Her electrifying performance of her synth-pop smash breakthrough " Pink Pony Club " (co-written and produced by Grammy-winning Producer of the Year Daniel Nigro and now at #1 in the UK) at the ceremony was a captivating display of her artistry, blending bold choreography with dazzling set design, and leaving the crowd transfixed. In March, Roan was awarded International Artist of the Year and International Song of The Year for " Good Luck, Babe! " at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Roan's fiery rendition of " Good Luck, Babe! " at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she also won the award for Best New Artist and was introduced by drag icon Sasha Colby, further cemented her unstoppable rise to pop stardom.With "The Giver," Chappell continues to trailblaze her unique vision of pop music — one that challenges the status quo, celebrates queer expression and, above all, is about being authentic to your true self. Her momentous achievements, technicolor performances, and unabashed honesty thus far have poised her for an even more remarkable 2025.



