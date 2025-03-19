Top40-Charts.com
Tamta Unveils Bold New Single 'Khorumi,' Fusing Georgian Heritage With A Daring New Era Of Artistry
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tamta, the visionary pop artist and fashion icon, is once again stepping into the global spotlight with her latest single, 'KHORUMI,' featured on her recently released EP, 'The Villain.' A compelling fusion of leftfield electronic sounds and pop, 'KHORUMI' draws inspiration from a traditional Georgian war dance, featuring lyrics in Greek and Georgian. Produced by TEO.x3 (Prada, Dsquared2, Camper) and released under her indie label Kiki Music Group, exclusively distributed by Minos EMI/ Universal Music, this track heralds a daring new chapter in Tamta's illustrious career. The enigmatic black-and-white aesthetic of the new music video, directed by Alexander Stamatiadis and acclaimed stylist Beau Tiger Rae, known for work in Vogue and collaborations with Bambie Thug, Abigail Morris (The Last Dinner Party), HAYLA, and Luna, styled Tamta's look. Splitting her time between Athens and London, Tamta's fresh perspective on music and culture has resonated with audiences worldwide. The release of 'KHORUMI' comes on the heels of Tamta's show-stopping, viral performance at Madwalk 2024, the prestigious music-meets-fashion event. Known for pushing creative boundaries, Tamta captivated audiences and critics alike, setting the tone for her bold artistic direction.

Tamta states: "KHORUMI is deeply personal yet universally resonant. Inspired by the dynamic rhythm of the traditional Georgian doli drum, the song embodies themes of resilience, freedom, and unity. It's a musical narrative of searching, confronting, and celebrating victory."

With a genre-defying style that blends pop with techno, hyperpop, and leftfield electronic influences, Tamta's artistry aligns her with innovative global acts such as Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, and Arca. This new release also includes a fresh remix by techno producer DIE ARKITEKT, known for his work with RuPaul's drag icon Charity Kase. Her latest EP, "The Villain", explores darker, edgier themes and forms part of a larger music project set to be completed in 2025, promising to further unveil the duality and depth of her sound in unexpected ways.

Tamta's career is defined by her fearless artistic evolution and dynamic presence. Her accolades include over 250 million streams and YouTube views, with her previous single 'ANAKATA' garnering more than 769k views, features in Vogue, Madame Figaro, Marie Claire (Czech Republic), and collaborations with international brands like Mugler, Adidas, and Converse. In 2019, she represented Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest, earning 13th place out of 41 countries. That same year, she embarked on a successful European tour, performing at PRIDE Barcelona and Madrid in front of 80,000 people. Additionally, Tamta was a judge on X Factor Greece and X Factor Georgia.

She is now turning her focus again toward a broader international audience, with a headline performance at Colours Hoxton in London on Friday, May 2nd, 2025. Fans attending the London show can look forward to an immersive experience inspired by Tamta's electrifying, sold-out residency at SMUT Athens—a venue that introduced the Berlin-style Berghain vibe to the Athenian queer techno club scene. The performance will feature dynamic choreography, atmospheric visuals, and a blend of tracks from her "Identity Crisis" LP, "The Villain" & the newly announced "The Heroine" EP, along with fan-favourite hits.

Tamta offers a fresh, genre-blurring perspective that redefines modern pop. With 'KHORUMI', she establishes herself as a cultural and artistic force, seamlessly blending her roots with cutting-edge global sounds. This unique combination of influences, genres, and languages creates something entirely new—an artistic statement that defies comparison. Stay tuned to Tamta's social channels for the latest updates.

Tour dates:
Friday, May 2nd, 2025 London Colours Hoxton

tamta.gr
linktr.ee/tamtaofficial
www.instagram.com/officialtamta
www.tiktok.com/@tamtaofficial
www.facebook.com/Officialtamta
x.com/_tamta_






