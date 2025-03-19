Atlanta's Rising R&B Star Aliza Li Redefines Healing In Brand New Single "Healing"





Aliza's enthusiasm for horror movies truly shines in the candlelit, eerie setting of the " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlanta's rising star in R&B and neo-soul, Aliza Li, has lifted her veil - fearlessly bearing her complete heart, mind, and soul to the world. As a dedicated "superfan" of music who cherishes the timeless power of resonant songcraft - she has always found solace in music. During tough times, she turned to songwriting as a therapeutic outlet - a way to stay afloat and push back against encroaching darkness. But it wasn't until she moved to Atlanta seven years ago, that she felt inspired to make music for a greater purpose.With lush, dreamy vocals and precise, soulful instrumentation, Aliza channels her natural introspectiveness into cathartic melodies—whisking away listeners into intimate stories and feelings identifiable to all. Yet, she's all about growth, something easily recognizable in her ever-evolving artistry—each new release is more honest, more confident, and more poignant than the last. Her songs rest like a comforting hand on the shoulder, resonating deep within because she's truly been there—through the depths of pain and heights of triumph. As a bold new voice exploring the roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery with no holds barred, Aliza Li is courageously speaking her truth—planting seeds of hope and comfort in those who need it most.Healing is something everyone longs for—yet, as humans, one often struggle to move forward when obstacles loom. Aliza knows this struggle well—but now, she's no longer afraid to dive into her vulnerabilities. " Healing " is a melodic masterpiece that speaks to resilience, renewal, and the universal desire for growth—rooted in her own personal battles with anxiety. Levitating over fuzzy basslines and cavernous harmonies, her voice is as soothing as ever, yet laced with the palpable panic and heartbreak of someone slipping into darkness, desperately trying to find a way out. With impressive nuance, she illuminates the beauty and complexity of emotional recovery—understanding it's typically easier said than done. In her own words, "Healing is ugly…but you gotta come back at a certain point." In a world overwhelmed by uncertainty and strife, she's a breath of fresh air—an artist in listeners' corner, cheering them on as they navigate one stumbling block at a time.Aliza's enthusiasm for horror movies truly shines in the candlelit, eerie setting of the " Healing " music video. Wandering from room to room, her pain is etched across her face, as she desperately flees the monsters lurking behind her, unsure where to turn next. Except—these monsters are more elusive than the usual ghosts or vampires. Dancers in white follow her closely—embodying the suffocating, untamable nature of anxiety. Yet, as the visual unfolds, an undertone of hope sparks and strengthens. It all culminates in the final scene when she stops running to put it all on the table—sitting down to face her anxiety rather than fight against it. Together, they talk, breathe, smile, and most importantly, celebrate—reminding viewers that anxiety and other such struggles are still a part of who they are. Pulling from her real journey, she encourages those suffering to embrace their truth, because when one opens the door to self-acceptance—success and struggles included—there's no limit to what one can achieve.



