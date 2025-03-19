Decca Classics Signs Himari The Once-In-A-Generation Talent Violinist Set For Debut With Berlin Philharmonic





Himari is set to release her debut EP on 23 May 2025, preceded by two singles: Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman and Romance by Amy Beach. Himari's performances have already garnered millions of views online, where she has built a dedicated community of over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. She has now been named a Classic FM Rising Star for 2025.



This landmark signing comes ahead of Himari's European debut with the Berlin Philharmonic on 20 March 2025 at the Philharmonie, where she will perform Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No. 1 in a sold-out series on 20, 21, and 22 March 2025.



About the Berlin Philharmonic, Himari says: "Since childhood, I have had the privilege of experiencing performances by the Berlin Philharmonic and Vienna Philharmonic and have long dreamt of the day I would perform alongside them, through the orchestra members I met during my visits to Japan and at the Salzburg Festival."



Himari began playing the violin at the age of three and by the age of six, was already performing with professional orchestras. In 2022, she joined America's famous music conservatory, Curtis



Himari has been hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent. She has captivated the classical music world with her extraordinary technique, playful and imaginative interpretations, and her remarkable ability to convey emotional depth — all from the unique and refreshing perspective of a young artist. Her talent has been recognised globally, earning her first prizes at prestigious competitions, including the Lipinski-Wieniawski International Violin Competition and the Arthur Grumiaux International Violin Competition. In December 2024, she performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra during the "New Year's Eve Celebration" with conductor Marin Alsop. She will perform this same programme with Marin Alsop with the Chicago Symphony at the Ravinia Festival.



Himari's teacher, Ida Kavafian Nina von Maltzahn Chair in Violin Studies at the Curtis Institute, remarked: "If you're listening to Himari and you close your eyes, you wouldn't realise her age. Inside Himari, there is an older person and a wise musician… she's immensely talented."



About her signing, Himari says: "I am very happy to be signing with Decca Classics! I hope you enjoy my performances through the recordings!"



Decca Classics Label Director, Dominic Fyfe, says: "Signing a debut artist is always an exciting moment. In Himari we truly have a talent for the ages. Technically fearless, Himari has purity, musicality and breathtaking temperament. There is a voice in Himari's playing which can speak to any generation. All of us at Decca Classics welcome her to the label and are thrilled to bring her music-making to a global audience."



Co-Presidents of Decca Records,



Himari plays the 1717 "Hamma" Stradivarius violin, generously loaned by Mr. Yusaku Maezawa, and a bow provided by the Munetsugu Collection.



In the 24/25 season, Himari will make her European debut with the Berlin Philharmonic performing Wieniawski Violin Concerto No.1. Elsewhere this season, she made her debut with The Philadelphia Orchestra in their New Year's Eve concert with Marin Alsop at the Kimmel Center Verizon Hall performing three pieces: Kreisler 'La Gitana', Waxman 'Carmen Fantasie', and Gardel/Williams 'Por una cabeza'. She will perform this same programme with Marin Alsop with the Chicago Symphony at the Ravinia Festival.



In Japan, Himari appears with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, Yomiuri



Since making her orchestral soloist debut at the age of six, Himari has worked with orchestras such as the NHK Symphony Orchestra, New Japan Philharmonic, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, Kanagawa Philharmonic Orchestra, and Gunma Symphony Orchestra, among others. Himari has performed recitals across the United States, Russia, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine, and Japan. She has won top prizes at several international competitions, including the International Competition for Young Violinists in Honour of



