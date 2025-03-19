Chris Thile Announces Solo Tour In October 2025





† solo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/mandolinist Chris Thile has announced a solo tour starting at Koerner Hall in Toronto on October 15, with stops in upstate New York, North Bethesda, New York City, and Grand Rapids, culminating at Chicago Symphony Center on October 24. This follows previously announced performances of his piece ATTENTION! A narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra in Philadelphia, Asheville, Detroit, and upstate New York; an evening with Cécile McLorin Salvant and The Knights at Carnegie Hall in New York City next week; and, with his fellow Punch Brothers, a taping of their Energy Curfew Music Hour variety show in New York City, a return to Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and the third annual Acousticamp in California. See below for details/tickets; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.Chris Thile released his first truly solo album, Laysongs, on Nonesuch in 2021: just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on new recordings of six original songs and three covers, all of which contextualize and banter with his ideas about spirituality. Recorded in a converted upstate New York church during the pandemic, Laysongs features the three-part Salt (in the Wounds) of the Earth, which was inspired by C.S. Lewis's The Screwtape Letters; a song Thile wrote about Dionysus; a selection from Béla Bartók's Sonata for Solo Violin; "God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot" based on Buffy Sainte-Marie's adaptation of a Leonard Cohen poem; and a Hazel Dickens cover. You can get it and hear it below:CHRIS THILE ON TOURMar 27 Carnegie Hall* New York, NYApr 11 The Energy Curfew Music Hour** New York, NYApr 23 Marian Anderson Hall*** Philadelphia, PAMay 10 Rabbit Rabbit*** Asheville, NCJun 19-22 Telluride Bluegrass Festival** Telluride, COJun 26 Orchestra Hall*** Detroit, MIJun 27-Jul 1 Acousticamp** Pacific Grove, CAJul 11 Montecito Club† Santa Barbara, CAJul 20 Venetian Theater, Caramoor*** Katonah, NYOct 15 Koerner Hall† Toronto, ONOct 16 Smith Opera House† Geneva, NYOct 17 The Music Center at Strathmore† North Bethesda, MDOct 19 Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92NY† New York, NYOct 23 St. Cecilia Music Center† Grand Rapids, MIOct 24 Chicago Symphony Center† Chicago, IL* w/Cécile McLorin Salvant & The Knights** w/Punch Brothers*** ATTENTION! with orchestra† solo



