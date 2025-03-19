Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 19 March, 2025

Chris Thile Announces Solo Tour In October 2025

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
214 entries in 3 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
380 entries in 22 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
173 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
890 entries in 25 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
475 entries in 20 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
811 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
743 entries in 30 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
396 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
517 entries in 29 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
269 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
227 entries in 23 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
107 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
320 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
335 entries in 19 charts
Chris Thile Announces Solo Tour In October 2025
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/mandolinist Chris Thile has announced a solo tour starting at Koerner Hall in Toronto on October 15, with stops in upstate New York, North Bethesda, New York City, and Grand Rapids, culminating at Chicago Symphony Center on October 24. This follows previously announced performances of his piece ATTENTION! A narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra in Philadelphia, Asheville, Detroit, and upstate New York; an evening with Cécile McLorin Salvant and The Knights at Carnegie Hall in New York City next week; and, with his fellow Punch Brothers, a taping of their Energy Curfew Music Hour variety show in New York City, a return to Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and the third annual Acousticamp in California. See below for details/tickets; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

Chris Thile released his first truly solo album, Laysongs, on Nonesuch in 2021: just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on new recordings of six original songs and three covers, all of which contextualize and banter with his ideas about spirituality. Recorded in a converted upstate New York church during the pandemic, Laysongs features the three-part Salt (in the Wounds) of the Earth, which was inspired by C.S. Lewis's The Screwtape Letters; a song Thile wrote about Dionysus; a selection from Béla Bartók's Sonata for Solo Violin; "God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot" based on Buffy Sainte-Marie's adaptation of a Leonard Cohen poem; and a Hazel Dickens cover. You can get it and hear it below:

CHRIS THILE ON TOUR
Mar 27 Carnegie Hall* New York, NY
Apr 11 The Energy Curfew Music Hour** New York, NY
Apr 23 Marian Anderson Hall*** Philadelphia, PA
May 10 Rabbit Rabbit*** Asheville, NC
Jun 19-22 Telluride Bluegrass Festival** Telluride, CO
Jun 26 Orchestra Hall*** Detroit, MI
Jun 27-Jul 1 Acousticamp** Pacific Grove, CA
Jul 11 Montecito Club† Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 20 Venetian Theater, Caramoor*** Katonah, NY
Oct 15 Koerner Hall† Toronto, ON
Oct 16 Smith Opera House† Geneva, NY
Oct 17 The Music Center at Strathmore† North Bethesda, MD
Oct 19 Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92NY† New York, NY
Oct 23 St. Cecilia Music Center† Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 24 Chicago Symphony Center† Chicago, IL
* w/Cécile McLorin Salvant & The Knights
** w/Punch Brothers
*** ATTENTION! with orchestra
† solo






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0070939 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0072929859161377 secs