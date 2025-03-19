"Opry 100: A Live Celebration" Unveils Star-Studded Performances, Powerful Tributes And Iconic Collaborations In Once-In-A-Lifetime Celebration Of Country Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
"Opry 100: A Live Celebration" will celebrate the Grand Ole Opry and its impact on country music over the past century. This star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime live special will showcase unforgettable performances and iconic collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music. The milestone celebration will bring together legendary artists for heartwarming tributes and electrifying performances that honor the Opry's rich history.
· Grand Ole Opry member and country music superstar Blake
Shelton will host NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration," honoring the Grand Ole Opry's milestone 100th anniversary, on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.
· Notable performances from "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" include:
· Reba McEntire
will deliver an emotional tribute to two of country's most beloved icons, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, in a heartfelt and powerful rendition celebrating their irreplicable contributions to the genre.
· Post Malone
& Travis
Tritt will perform an unforgettable version of Tritt's classic hit, "T.R.O.U.B.L.E."
· Garth Brooks
& Trisha Yearwood
will honor George
Jones & Tammy Wynette with a tribute to two of country music's most influential duos.
· Carly Pearce
will pay homage to the Queen
of Country, Dolly Parton.
· Blake
Shelton joined by Trace Adkins
and Clint Black
to bring a nostalgic '90s Party Jam, celebrating the era that shaped a generation of country music lovers.
· Alan Jackson
performing his timeless anthem "Chattahoochee," taking fans on a journey back to one of the most iconic songs in country music history.
· Keith Urban's stunning rendition of "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," with Crystal Gayle
herself in the audience, is a moment fans will not want to miss.
· Barbara
Mandrell will return to television and introduce Kelsea Ballerini, who is performing Mandrell's signature song, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool."
· Jelly Roll
& Ashley McBryde will join forces for a powerful tribute to the legendary country couple's, Johnny Cash
& June Carter Cash.
· Aloe Blacc
along with The McCrary Sisters are set to honor Opry great Charley Pride with his signature song, "Kiss An Angel
Good Mornin."
· The three-hour live celebration will feature performances from some of country music's most acclaimed artists, including nearly 50 official Grand Ole Opry members, among them: Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss
& Union Station, Ashley McBryde, Blake
Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, Trace Adkins, Travis
Tritt, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill
and special appearances from Barbara
Mandrell, Randy Travis, and more. Other fan favorites, including Aloe Blacc
with the McCrary Sisters, Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, The War And Treaty and Yolanda Adams
will also appear.
· Since its debut in 1925, the Opry has captivated audiences with its dynamic lineup of country superstars, new artists, comedians and celebrity guests. "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" will showcase iconic collaborations, reflect on legendary Opry moments and highlight exclusive digital content that honors the artists, fans and songs that define country music.
· The broadcast will feature performances from the Grand Ole Opry House and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the Mother Church of Country Music
and the Opry's most famous former home.
· Newly released tickets are now available at opry.com.
· The telecast will be executive produced by Silent House Productions' Emmy Award winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda
Gierahn, along with R.A. Clark and Steve Buchanan.
