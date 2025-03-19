Top40-Charts.com
News
Pop / Rock 19 March, 2025

Hip Hop Singer Sung Eun Choi Wings Dreaming Of Flying

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
214 entries in 3 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
380 entries in 22 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
173 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
890 entries in 25 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
475 entries in 20 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
811 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
743 entries in 30 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
396 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
517 entries in 29 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
269 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
227 entries in 23 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
107 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
320 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
335 entries in 19 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sung Eun Choi is a multitalented music artist, lyricist, composer, and vocalist. He made a debut with his song Let me Stop in 2013 and since then, he has released songs like Let Me Stop Sung Eun Choi is a multitalented music artist, lyricist, composer, and vocalist.

He made a debut with his song Let me Stop in 2013 and since then, he has released songs like Let Me Stop I love Hip Hop Spring Waltz and Sad Piano He prefers addictive and bright songs, and his New Age gives him warmth and comfort.

His tracks Sad Piano and Spring Waltz were loved in many European countries and ranked on the iTunes New Age chart several times. He likes to experiment with many genres, but his favorite one is hip hop. He is also planning a few collaborations with other talented artists in the hip hop genre.






