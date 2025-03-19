Hip Hop Singer Sung Eun Choi Wings Dreaming Of Flying





He made a debut with his song Let me Stop in 2013 and since then, he has released songs like Let Me Stop I love Hip Hop Spring Waltz and Sad Piano He prefers addictive and bright songs, and his New Age gives him warmth and comfort.



His tracks Sad Piano and Spring Waltz were loved in many European countries and ranked on the iTunes New Age chart several times. He likes to experiment with many genres, but his favorite one is hip hop. He is also planning a few collaborations with other talented artists in the hip hop genre.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sung Eun Choi is a multitalented music artist, lyricist, composer, and vocalist. He made a debut with his song Let me Stop in 2013 and since then, he has released songs like Let Me Stop Sung Eun Choi is a multitalented music artist, lyricist, composer, and vocalist.He made a debut with his song Let me Stop in 2013 and since then, he has released songs like Let Me Stop I love Hip Hop Spring Waltz and Sad Piano He prefers addictive and bright songs, and his New Age gives him warmth and comfort.His tracks Sad Piano and Spring Waltz were loved in many European countries and ranked on the iTunes New Age chart several times. He likes to experiment with many genres, but his favorite one is hip hop. He is also planning a few collaborations with other talented artists in the hip hop genre.



