Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 20 March, 2025

Noah Cyrus Returns With 'Don't Put It All On Me' Featuring Fleet Foxes

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
214 entries in 3 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
380 entries in 22 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
173 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
890 entries in 25 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
475 entries in 20 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
811 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
743 entries in 30 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
396 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
517 entries in 29 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
269 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
227 entries in 23 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
107 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
320 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
335 entries in 19 charts
Noah Cyrus Returns With 'Don't Put It All On Me' Featuring Fleet Foxes
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed songwriter and musician Noah Cyrus has returned with "Don't Put It All On Me" featuring the distinct tenor voice of Fleet Foxes, a band Ms. Cyrus has long been a fan of. Released via RECORDS/Columbia Records, this is the first collaboration for both GRAMMY-nominated artists and was written by Noah's brother Braison.

Beginning as an understated piano ballad featuring harmonized vocals, the song evolves with swelling pedal steel over guitar as it culminates into a powerful plea. Noah shares "I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders."

On her new music, Cyrus reveals, "I want my music to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That's something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind," she says. "I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be - and allow us all to heal." In other news, Noah Cyrus has signed to Matt Graham at Range Music for artist management. Emerging as a musical force in 2016 at the age of 16, the Nashville-born musician, singer, and songwriter released her debut album, The Hardest Part, in 2022 and has since accumulated more than three billion combined streams. The Hardest Part was described as an "emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop" by Rolling Stone, while Variety praised that it "leaves the listener wanting more," and Forbes hailed it "album of the year." Throughout her career, Cyrus has collaborated with her sister Miley, Leon Bridges, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Vance Joy and the multi-artist project Everything Is Recorded. She's a 2020 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, has performed twice at the Coachella festival, acted in FX's American Horror Stories and was named to Billboard's 21 Under 21 list for three consecutive years.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0067680 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0070977210998535 secs