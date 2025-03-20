Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 20 March, 2025

Kylie Minogue Details Tension Tour 2025

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
214 entries in 3 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
380 entries in 22 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
173 entries in 3 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
890 entries in 25 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
475 entries in 20 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
811 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
743 entries in 30 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
396 entries in 26 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
517 entries in 29 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
269 entries in 19 charts
Messy
Lola Young
227 entries in 23 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
107 entries in 25 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
320 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
335 entries in 19 charts
Kylie Minogue Details Tension Tour 2025
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Minogue has revealed North American dates for her highly anticipated 'Tension Tour' for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the world and is set to be Kylie's biggest tour since 2011. The North American leg will begin in Toronto, Canada on March 29 at Scotiabank Arena and go on to make stops in New York at Madison Square Garden, Austin at Moody Center, Miami at Kaseya Center, Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena and more.

After opening in Kylie's home country, Australia, the world tour heads into Asia and reaches the UK in May. Kylie said: "I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It's been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

'Tension Tour' 2025 North American Dates:
March 29 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
April 2 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL
April 4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
April 5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
April 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
April 9 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
April 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
April 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
April 14 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL
April 17 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
April 19 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
April 22 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
April 25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
April 26 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC
April 29 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
May 2 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0047870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041060447692871 secs