Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's New Album "I Said I Love You First" Out Now





The album features previously-shared singles, "Scared of Loving You," the stunning pop ballad written by Gomez, blanco and GRAMMY winner FINNEAS, "



I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair's love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship. The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.



Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artists, actors, producers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist she has sold more than 197 million singles and has garnered over 34 billion streams worldwide.



benny blanco is a record producer, songwrite - FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits.



SELENA GOMEZ AND BENNY BLANCO - I SAID I LOVE YOU FIRST:

1. I Said I Love You First

2. Younger and Hotter Than Me 3. Call Me When You Break Up

4. Ojos Tristes

5. Don't Wanna Cry

6. Sunset Blvd

7. Cowboy

8. Bluest Flame

9. How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten 10. Do You Wanna Be Perfect 11. You Said You Were Sorry 12. I Can't Get Enough

13. Don't Take It Personally

14. Scared of Loving You New York, NY (Top40 Charts) I Said I Love You First, the highly-anticipated first collaborative album from GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist Selena Gomez and GRAMMY nominated, multi-Platinum artist, record producer and songwriter benny blanco, is out now via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Additionally, the video for album track "Younger and Hotter Than Me" debuts today, directed by longtime blanco collaborator Jake Schreier (watch below).The album features previously-shared singles, "Scared of Loving You," the stunning pop ballad written by Gomez, blanco and GRAMMY winner FINNEAS, " Call Me When You Break Up " with GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and "Sunset Blvd," which was inspired by the couple's first date on the historic Hollywood street and debuted alongside a video directed by longtime Gomez collaborator Petra Collins.I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair's love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship. The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artists, actors, producers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist she has sold more than 197 million singles and has garnered over 34 billion streams worldwide. Gomez has released three critically lauded solo studio albums, all of which debuted at number one on Billboard's 200 album chart. Her most recent massive hit, "Calm Down," with singer Rema became the most successful Afrobeat song of all time and the longest running song ever on Billboard's U.S. Pop Airplay Chart. As an actor and producer, Gomez has been recognized for her work with multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominations, including receiving her first win with her fellow cast for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition, she recently received her first BAFTA nomination for her role in the audacious, Jacques Audiard film Emilia Perez.benny blanco is a record producer, songwrite - FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits.SELENA GOMEZ AND BENNY BLANCO - I SAID I LOVE YOU FIRST:1. I Said I Love You First2. Younger and Hotter Than Me 3. Call Me When You Break Up4. Ojos Tristes5. Don't Wanna Cry6. Sunset Blvd7. Cowboy8. Bluest Flame9. How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten 10. Do You Wanna Be Perfect 11. You Said You Were Sorry 12. I Can't Get Enough13. Don't Take It Personally14. Scared of Loving You



