Atlanta's Dropsonic Returns With New Single "Honeytrap" Ft. William Duvall (Alice In Chains)





In a time when home recordings and digital production dominate, Dropsonic is delivering something raw, massive, and unleashed. The band's signature mega riffs, scorching guitar solos, and three-piece tightness remain intact, but their new work also brings a heightened sense of fidelity and depth.



"Dan had been sending the songs as works in progress for me to weigh in," says DuVall. "Then he invited me to the studio. I heard the background vocal part for 'Honeytrap' immediately. We laid it down in just a few minutes. But the real joy was spending the day watching Dan work and getting a behind-the-mic view of a Dropsonic album being made. They're simply one of the best rock bands to come out of



Having built a reputation for their relentless touring and six-album discography, Dropsonic initially disbanded in 2011, with frontman Dan Dixon (vocals/guitar) focusing on other projects, including PLS PLS and producing for numerous artists. However, the momentum reignited when Dixon remixed and re-released past Dropsonic albums during the pandemic, leading to a reunion, the addition of new drummer Chandler Rentz, and the creation of a new record.



"William is a longtime friend who understands what Dropsonic is about and someone whose opinion I fully respect," says Dixon. "When I wanted someone outside the band to keep me honest or let me know if I was veering off the path, Will was my first and only call. He was the perfect sounding board and advisor throughout the process and came in at the end to add a few crowning touches as well, most notably his backup vocal on 'Honeytrap'."



Lyrically, the new record explores desperation, love, addiction, narcissism, and money, with a balance of hi-fi production and raw, spontaneous moments. The collaboration with DuVall—who co-produced the album—helped shape a project that both honors Dropsonic's past and marks an ambitious new beginning.



With their seventh studio album on the horizon and their signature explosive energy stronger than ever, this new era of Dropsonic promises to be just the beginning.

Pre-order the album here: https://spr.tn/dropsonic

Stream on Revolver: https://www.revolvermag.com/music/alice-in-chains-william-du...

Pre-save "Honeytrap" here: https://orcd.co/dropsonic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a fifteen-year hiatus, Dropsonic is back with a vengeance. The Atlanta-based rock trio has released their new single, "Honeytrap," featuring William DuVall (current frontman for Alice In Chains), offering a powerful preview of their upcoming self-titled album, out May 16th via Spartan Records.In a time when home recordings and digital production dominate, Dropsonic is delivering something raw, massive, and unleashed. The band's signature mega riffs, scorching guitar solos, and three-piece tightness remain intact, but their new work also brings a heightened sense of fidelity and depth."Dan had been sending the songs as works in progress for me to weigh in," says DuVall. "Then he invited me to the studio. I heard the background vocal part for 'Honeytrap' immediately. We laid it down in just a few minutes. But the real joy was spending the day watching Dan work and getting a behind-the-mic view of a Dropsonic album being made. They're simply one of the best rock bands to come out of America in the last thirty years."Having built a reputation for their relentless touring and six-album discography, Dropsonic initially disbanded in 2011, with frontman Dan Dixon (vocals/guitar) focusing on other projects, including PLS PLS and producing for numerous artists. However, the momentum reignited when Dixon remixed and re-released past Dropsonic albums during the pandemic, leading to a reunion, the addition of new drummer Chandler Rentz, and the creation of a new record."William is a longtime friend who understands what Dropsonic is about and someone whose opinion I fully respect," says Dixon. "When I wanted someone outside the band to keep me honest or let me know if I was veering off the path, Will was my first and only call. He was the perfect sounding board and advisor throughout the process and came in at the end to add a few crowning touches as well, most notably his backup vocal on 'Honeytrap'."Lyrically, the new record explores desperation, love, addiction, narcissism, and money, with a balance of hi-fi production and raw, spontaneous moments. The collaboration with DuVall—who co-produced the album—helped shape a project that both honors Dropsonic's past and marks an ambitious new beginning.With their seventh studio album on the horizon and their signature explosive energy stronger than ever, this new era of Dropsonic promises to be just the beginning.Pre-order the album here: https://spr.tn/dropsonicStream on Revolver: https://www.revolvermag.com/music/alice-in-chains-william-du...Pre-save "Honeytrap" here: https://orcd.co/dropsonic



