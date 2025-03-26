The Lawrence Arms Announced As Final Band For Camp Punksylvania 2025





Now in its fifth year, Camp Punksylvania continues to push boundaries with a diverse lineup featuring femme, queer, and artists of color alongside major national acts, ensuring a weekend that truly represents the heart of the punk community. Fans can expect explosive performances from the likes of Scowl, THICK, Pollyanna, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, JER, Teenage Halloween, Rebelmatic, and many more.



Daily lineups will be revealed in April, giving fans a closer look at which days their favorite bands will hit the stages. Don't worry, there are no set overlaps at Camp Punksylvania.



