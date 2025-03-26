Top40-Charts.com
Alternative 26 March, 2025

The Lawrence Arms Announced As Final Band For Camp Punksylvania 2025

The Lawrence Arms Announced As Final Band For Camp Punksylvania 2025
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The wait is over—The Lawrence Arms have been oﬃcially announced as the final addition to Camp Punksylvania 2025! The legendary Chicago punk trio joins an already explosive lineup featuring headliners The Vandals, Dillinger Four and Bridge City Sinners.

Now in its fifth year, Camp Punksylvania continues to push boundaries with a diverse lineup featuring femme, queer, and artists of color alongside major national acts, ensuring a weekend that truly represents the heart of the punk community. Fans can expect explosive performances from the likes of Scowl, THICK, Pollyanna, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, JER, Teenage Halloween, Rebelmatic, and many more.

Daily lineups will be revealed in April, giving fans a closer look at which days their favorite bands will hit the stages. Don't worry, there are no set overlaps at Camp Punksylvania.

Tickets are moving fast! Weekend passes, camping options, and VIP tickets are available now at www.camppunksylvania.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of the best weekend of the year—grab your tickets before it's too late!






