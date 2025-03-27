Veteran Canadian Skatepunks Curbside Have A New Single 'Black & Grey' Out Now!



From sneaking into gigs as kids to performing on festival stages alongside their heroes, punk has always been in their DNA. With soaring melodies, driving guitar riffs, and unstoppable energy, CURBSIDE doesn't just play fast punk—they live it. And for them, outgrowing it isn't an option.



After 13 years, CURBSIDE comes roaring back with "Black & Grey," a lightning-fast punk anthem packed with soaring melodies and raw emotion.

Fueled by blistering guitars, relentless drums, and powerful vocals, the track explodes with urgency, capturing the chaos of heartbreak and regret.

With a chorus that sticks and a pace that never lets up, "Black & Grey" is a high-energy return that proves CURBSIDE hasn't lost a step—they've only gotten faster.

Stream the single here: https://bfan.link/black-grey

Youtube:



Curbside:

Pat Dietrich - Vocals/Guitar

Kyle Dolson - Drums



