Alternative 27 March, 2025

Veteran Canadian Skatepunks Curbside Have A New Single 'Black & Grey' Out Now!

Veteran Canadian Skatepunks Curbside Have A New Single 'Black & Grey' Out Now!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CURBSIDE is a high-speed, melody-driven punk rock band with deep roots in the genre. Hailing from the snowy north of Canada, its members—veterans of bands like Handheld and Frank Dux—are united by one mission: crafting great punk rock songs.
From sneaking into gigs as kids to performing on festival stages alongside their heroes, punk has always been in their DNA. With soaring melodies, driving guitar riffs, and unstoppable energy, CURBSIDE doesn't just play fast punk—they live it. And for them, outgrowing it isn't an option.

After 13 years, CURBSIDE comes roaring back with "Black & Grey," a lightning-fast punk anthem packed with soaring melodies and raw emotion.
Fueled by blistering guitars, relentless drums, and powerful vocals, the track explodes with urgency, capturing the chaos of heartbreak and regret.
With a chorus that sticks and a pace that never lets up, "Black & Grey" is a high-energy return that proves CURBSIDE hasn't lost a step—they've only gotten faster.
Stream the single here: https://bfan.link/black-grey
Youtube:

Curbside:
Pat Dietrich - Vocals/Guitar
Kyle Dolson - Drums
Craig Retzler - Guitar
Joel C - Guitar






