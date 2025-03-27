Top40-Charts.com
Metal / Hard Rock 27 March, 2025

Blood Of Lions Roars On To The Scene With Debut Single "Built For The Moment"

Blood Of Lions Roars On To The Scene With Debut Single "Built For The Moment"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising from the depths of personal struggle and creative rebirth, Blood of Lions is set to make a thunderous debut with their first single, "Built For The Moment." Out Wednesday, March 26, this electrifying track is a statement of resilience, grit, and the power of music to overcome adversity.

After nearly a decade away from the stage, Jonathan Lee reignited his passion for music, assembling a powerhouse lineup that brings his vision to life. With acclaimed producer and co-writer Cory Brunnemann (Through Arteries) and dynamic drummer Patrick Madsen (Nesdam, Zahna, Random Hero), Blood of Lions delivers a ferocious blend of crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and unrelenting energy. "Built For The Moment" is more than just a song—it's a battle cry, a reminder that even in life's darkest hours, we are built to rise.

The single is already making waves, hitting rock radio across the country with early airplay on stations including: KRQR (Chico, CA), KAZY (Cheyenne, WY), WKCN (Columbus, GA), KCCR (Pierre, SD), KDRS (Paragould, AR), KHXM (Pearl City, HI), KPRO (Altus, OK), KSDN (Aberdeen, SD), KTOH (Kalaheo, HI), KZWY (Sheridan, WY), WCCN (Neillsville, WI), WCLT (Newark, OH), WFNB (Brazil, IN), WIMK (Iron Mtn, MI), WNGE (Negaunee, MI), WPTQ (Glasgow, KY), WRLB (Rainelle, WV), WSFQ (Marinette, WI), and WXCM (Whitesville, KY). Early interest from Spotify playlists Rock Roadtrip (UK) and Rock En Ingles (Argentina) are a sign of more to come.

Blood of Lions is here to shake the foundation of rock, crafting anthems that speak to the warrior spirit in us all. "Built For The Moment" is only the beginning.
Follow Blood of Lions on social media and streaming platforms for updates, new music, and upcoming tour dates.
https://www.bloodoflions.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bloodoflions
https://www.tiktok.com/@bloodoflionsmusic
https://www.instagram.com/BloodofLionsmusic/






